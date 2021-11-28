Jermaine Johnson says his goodbye to Florida State

The star defensive end is moving on to the next level after a productive season in Tallahassee.

Florida State's 2021 season is over after a 24-21 loss to the Florida Gators in Gainesville. The Seminoles fought to the final whistle but it wasn't enough to overcome countless mistakes and an injury to quarterback Jordan Travis.

READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter shuts down recruiting rumor

With the coaching staff and team turning their eyes to 2022, countless players will depart from the roster over the offseason. One of the most impactful Seminoles to leave is also a player that was in Tallahassee for just one season, Jermaine Johnson.

The transfer from Georgia developed into a star off of the edge for Florida State. He finished his college career by recording 70 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown during his senior season. Even more important was the attitude and heart that Johnson helped instill in the entire team.

READ MORE: Former Florida State coach speaks on Florida Gators coaching job

The Minnesota native became a favorite amongst the fanbase. His leadership and talent will be missed by a Seminoles defense that began to find a rhythm during the second half of the season.

Ahead of his departure, Johnson posted a message to social media to thank Florida State's fans for their support.

"And just like that… thank you #NoleFamily for everything. Y’all’s support and love did more for me and this team than y’all will ever know. Best fan base in the country. Seminole 4L."

Following the loss to the Gators, Johnson reflected on his time in garnet and gold while speaking to the media.

“It’s been a fun ride," Johnson said. "It didn’t end the way we wanted but I’m thankful to be a Florida State Seminole for sure.”

READ MORE: UCF star quarterback enters Transfer Portal

Head coach Mike Norvell also shared a few thoughts on Johnson spending his final season of eligibility with Florida State.

"Such a special player...he’ll be remembered at Florida State for a long, long time.”

Johnson is expected to attend the Senior Bowl in February with the potential to be a top-15 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook