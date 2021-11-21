Florida State opens as double-digit underdog to Florida Gators

Florida State’s rivalry matchup this season is going to be a lot more interesting this year as both teams are fighting for bowl eligibility. One team seems to be on the rise and the other one seems to be falling downwards.

Dan Mullen’s team this past Saturday lost to Missouri in overtime, 24-23 and now is stuck with five wins on the season before taking on Mike Norvell and the Seminoles who are on a two game winning streak taking down the Miami Hurricanes and Boston College Eagles.

Even with the ‘Noles on their winning streak and them finding some success in the month of November, Vegas is predicting a loss for Norvell and staff in Gainesville next weekend by a large margin.

The betting odds line is large in favor of the Gators and it is surprising. What is Vegas seeing that we aren’t? We’ll just have to see next Saturday.

Florida State and Norvell travel down to Gainesville next Saturday for a 12 PM EST matchup on ESPN. This will be head coach Norvell’s first matchup with the Gators after the two in-state rivals didn’t face one another last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

