Florida State takes down Boston College in Chestnut Hill, 26-23

The Florida State Seminoles (5-6, 4-4 ACC) fight off a comeback from Boston College (6-5, 2-5 ACC) to keep their bowl bid hopes alive. After jumping out to a 26-3 lead, the Eagles fought back in the second half, but came up short. FSU took this one 26-23

The Seminoles won the toss and deferred the option to the second half.

On the first play from scrimmage, Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec was able to start off strong, finding Jaden Williams for a 19 yard gain. But that's all the Eagles were able to get on their first drive and they punted after the next three plays didn't gain a single yard.

The 'Noles took over from their own 20 yard line and started off hot. Two completions on the first two plays combined for 35 yards. The Seminoles continued to drive down the field and were able to get to BC's 27 yard line. But the next play was a 12 yard sack that took Florida State out of field goal range and FSU punted back to BC.

Boston College went three and out and the 'Noles got the ball right back.

This time Florida State started slower than the first drive and were left with a 3rd and 7, which they converted on thanks to a Jordan Travis scramble. Two plays later, the 'Noles were again facing third down and could not convert this time, but were able to stay on the field due to a facemask against Boston College on the play. Two plays later, Jordan Travis made a defender miss in the backfield and fired a strike to Ontaria Wilson who took the pass into the endzone for a 16 yard touchdown.

FSU led 7-0 early.

The Eagles were looking for a response after their last six plays gained only 4 yards.

They were helped by Florida State quite a bit on this drive. The 'Noles stopped BC twice on third down, but both times were automatic first downs because of two penalties. One of those was a targeting call on Jammie Robinson which ejected him from the remainder of the game. These helped get BC to field goal range where they lined up and nailed a 46 yarder to make the score 7-3.

FSU was forced to overcome poor starting field position after Jashaun Corbin did not field the kickoff and the 'Noles started on their own 15 yard line. They quickly got out of it as Jashaun Corbin made up for it on the second play of the drive which went for 20 yards. Then, following a offsides penalty on BC, Treshaun Ward found room on the sideline for an 18 yard gain. After that, two more FSU rushes combined for 25 yards and set up FSU inside the redzone. From there, Jordan Travis threw a screen pass to Lawrance Toafili who took the reception for a 7 yard touchdown.

The 'Noles were rolling on offense. And FSU now led 14-3.

Boston College's offense finally got something going on their next possession. It took them 13 plays to get down to FSU's 12 yard line. But on the 14th play of the drive, the Eagles rolled the dice on a 4th and 2 where Florida State's defense made a stand and stuffed BC for a 1 yard gain.

FSU took back over at their own 11, but again got out of bad field position quickly. This time it came on a 41 yard pass to Ontaria Wilson, which put the 'Noles in Boston College territory once again. Their next three plays got them into a 4th and 1 situation where they lined up to go for it. However, two straight pre snap penalties on the FSU offensive line forced them to punt the ball to BC.

The punt from Alex Mastromanno was fair caught at BC's 10 yard line. After a sack on 2nd and 8, the Eagles were facing 3rd and 14 from their 6. Then, Phil Jurkovec threw a screen pass to Travis Levy which was completely blown up by FSU linebacker Kalen Deloach, who tackled Levy in the endzone for a safety.

The 'Noles led 16-3 and were firing on all cylinders.

After Jashaun Corbin took the safety kickoff to the FSU 41, Jordan Travis scrambled for 12 yards on the first play of the drive and Florida State was already in the Eagles' territory again. Then, two plays later Jordan Travis completed a pass to Camren McDonald for 26 yards to the BC 21. FSU couldn't finish the drive with a touchdown, but they settled for a field goal to make the score 19-3.

Both offenses failed to get anything going with little time remaining in the half, and the game went into the break with FSU leading 19-3.

At the half, FSU's offense had 231 total yards and their defense held BC to 95. Florida State had full control of the game and was going to receive the ball to start the third quarter.

The Seminoles received the ball and went right back to work on this Boston College defense. Their first two plays were both Jashaun Corbin rushes that combined for 26 yards, and FSU was in BC territory again. Then, Jordan Travis looked for Treshaun Ward on a wheel route and Ward goes vertical to make a tremendous catch for 21 yards, setting up the 'Noles in the redzone again. On the following play, Travis looked for true freshman WR Malik McClain in the end zone and McClain goes high to make a great catch for a touchdown.

FSU led 26-3.

Boston College was losing any grip they had on this game and needed some kind of spark to stay in it. And that is exactly what they got thanks to a 45 yard kickoff return to FSU's 40 yard line by Alec Sinkfield. Then, a buoy of runs got the Eagles inside of the 'Noles 10 yard line. After three more rushes, BC could not get into the end zone and faced a 4th and goal from the 3 yard line. The Eagles called on Pat Garwo III once again and he doesn't let them down as he took a handoff into the end zone.

The score was now 26-10.

A bunch of small yardage gains helped push the 'Noles down the field on their next drive, but Florida State ended up punting the ball back to BC after a penalty forced a 4th and long for the Seminoles. FSU punter Alex Mastromanno continued his good day as this time he pinned the Eagles at their own 4 line.

However, Boston College wasn't affected by the field position and had their best drive of the game so far. Thanks to an impressive 44 yard reception for Zay Flowers, and some help from penalties on the 'Noles, the Eagles went 13 plays, 96 yards for a touchdown. The score stood at 26-16 after BC went for two to make it a one possession came, but came up short.

FSU was losing control of this game. And their next drive did not help at all as the 'Noles had their first three and out of the contest and were called for an unneccesary roughness on the punt. Which gave Boston College the ball at the 50 yard line.

And it took the Eagles just four plays to get into the end zone on a 36 yard pass reception by Zay Flowers.

The Eagles had fought back to make the score 26-23. The once 23 point lead for the 'Noles was reduced to just 3.

Florida State needed to close the door on Boston College before it was too late. The next Seminole drive started off strong with a 13 yard reception for Ja'Khi Douglass and a 9 yard reception for Darion Williamson. Then, an incompletion made it 3rd and 1 from FSU's 47. Florida State really needed this one.

But, of course, the 'Noles failed to convert and had another penalty on fourth down to force them to punt the ball back to the Eagles.

Boston College's offense picked up right where they left off as they were driving down the field with little resistance. But, on a 3rd and 2, FSU LB DJ Lundy was able to get into the backfield for a TFL and force a 4th and 2. But, the Eagles did not have much trouble converting. Then, good run defense for the 'Noles forced the Eagles into a 4th and 10 with less than two minutes remaining.

On the next play, incredible coverage by the FSU secondary forced Jurkovec to throw the ball up in the air and it was intercepted by Akeem Dent to all but put this one away.

It was a scary second half for Florida State, but they ended up coming away with the win over Boston College, 26-23. The 'Noles will travel to Gainsville next week to face rival the Florida Gators (5-5, 2-5 SEC) and are now a win away from being bowl eligible.