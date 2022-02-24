2022 Spring Position Preview: Tight Ends

As we examine each position of the Seminoles offense before spring practice begins, it's time to dive into the tight ends. Two players have graduated or transferred, while two new additions have come in the 2022 recruiting class. In the middle, there is a bit of experience with senior Camren McDonald, but also guys like redshirt sophomore Preston Daniel and sophomore Jackson West have played limited roles up to this point in their careers.

Below, I touched on the tight ends, the strengths and weaknesses of each player, and how the ‘Noles depth chart might shake up as we look in 2022.

READ MORE: Jalen Ramsey calls out critics after winning first Super Bowl

Departures:

Jordan Wilson

Wilson was set to debut for the Seminoles in 2020 after three seasons spent at UCLA but suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in preseason camp. In 2021, Wilson appeared in seven games and provided the offense with exceptional run-blocking at the position. He totaled 11 receptions for 132 yards, but his presence will be felt the most in the physicality of the position rather than through the air.

Carter Boatwright

Originally part of the ‘Noles 2020 recruiting class, Boatwright appeared in just two games in his two years in Tallahassee and did not record any stats. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5, and seven days later, committed to former Florida State head coach Willie Taggart and Florida Atlantic.

READ MORE: Florida State listed in early 2022 bowl game projections

Returnees:

Camren McDonald, Senior

McDonald will head into his third season as the starting tight end in 2022. McDonald totaled 24 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. His 24 catches were tied for second-most on the ‘Noles, only behind Jashaun Corbin (25). McDonald has shown he can be a steady pass-catcher but does not provide near the upside of Wilson as a blocker. Therefore, McDonald will likely remain in the role of a strictly receiving tight end.

Preston Daniel, Redshirt Sophmore

As it stands currently, Daniel is the most experienced tight end on the roster after McDonald. In 2021, Daniel recorded three receptions for 50 yards. He might not possess the upside of his peers, but Daniel has seemed to earn the trust of Norvell and the offensive staff, as he appeared in all 12 games. Daniel should be No. 2 on the depth chart to start the spring but might be challenged from West or redshirt sophomore Markeston Douglas.

Wyatt Rector, Redshirt Junior

Rector played sparingly in 2021 and accumulated two catches for 13 yards. It's likely Rector continues to find his niche in special teams in 2022, but he could see an increase in playing time in certain specialized offensive packages. Rector is one of the more capable blockers in this position room.

Jackson West (Sophmore), Markeston Douglas (Redshirt Sophmore), Koby Gross (Redshirt Sophmore)

All three of these players have never recorded a reception at Florida State.

West could be tabbed as the favorite to replace Wilson in the blocking department. West is 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, and holds a strong frame. West could benefit from a breakout spring.

Douglas, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, appeared in three games of 2021. He possesses a physical frame, standing 6-foot-4 inches and 276 pounds. Douglas has experience in basketball, which could help in tracking the ball and red zone situations against smaller defensive backs.

Gross did not see action last season as he dealt with injuries.

Newcomers:

Jerrale Powers and Brian Courtney (Freshmen)

Courtney and Powers were both three-star recruits in the recent 2022 recruiting class. Unlike Powers, Courtney is an early enrollee, so we will have a look at him this spring. The pair need to develop physically in preparation for the collegiate level, but both could be asked upon due to possible transfers or injuries.

Spring Outlook:

Heading into the spring, there are major questions beyond McDonald. Daniel has the experience, but Douglas and West have athletic traits and the potential to emerge as contributors to the position. Florida State has added several pass-catchers in the wide receiver room, but nonetheless, tight-ends will need to produce in 2022.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!