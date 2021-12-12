Former Florida State linebacker target decommits from Florida Gators

A former linebacker target for Florida State is back on the market as EJ Lightsey has de-committed from Florida.

Lightsey, a 6’2”, 210-pound linebacker from Fitzgerald, Georgia, chose Florida over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Auburn, and Arkansas among others.

After Dan Mullen's departure and Billy Napiers' hiring, the Florida Gators have seen a large amount of their 2022 class take away their commitments. It has been a brutal week for the team in Gainesville on the recruiting trail.

Florida State recruited Lightsey pretty heavily after offering him in late 2020. He attended camp this past summer and emerged as one of the top targets for the Seminoles.

With the need at linebacker and a change in coaching with the likely move of Randy Shannon taking over linebackers, Lightsey is one to watch as we approach early signing day.

Lightsey is another athletic, multi-dimensional player at the linebacker spot. He played end as well as a junior.

We will track Lightsey's recruitment over the next few weeks to see if Florida State's staff will end up pursuing the former target.

