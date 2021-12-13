FSU assistant accepts on-field position with Akron Zips

Bell worked with the defensive backs during his one season in Tallahassee.

From the big moves, to the small hires, to the rumors, the college football coaching carousel is slowly starting to come to its end. That said, there are still some changes that are going to continue to be made over the offseason.

READ MORE: Report: Oregon Ducks interested in Florida State's offensive coordinator

Florida State has lost linebackers coach Chris Marve to Virginia Tech and might lose offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham to Oregon in the near future. One thing that Mike Norvell has done consistently since he arrived in Tallahassee is getting the coaches under him paid.

READ MORE: Former Florida State running back finds new home

While Marve was the first on-field assistant to leave the program under Norvell, countless off-field staffers have been hired away. That continued on Monday as defensive backs Graduate Assistant Tre' Bell accepted the cornerbacks coach job with Akron.

Bell spent the 2019 season working at Mississippi State under now Akron head coach Joe Moorhead. He spent another year in Starkville before making the move to Florida State in March. While with the Seminoles, Bell helped assist Marcus Woodson in working with the defensive backs.

Akron fired former coach Tom Arth after going 2-10 in 2021. Former Seminole defensive end Curtis Fann Jr. is a member of the Zips' roster.

READ MORE: Former Florida State tight end commits to Florida Atlantic

The New Jersey native now has the opportunity to be an-field coach for the first time in his career. It's a well-deserved step up for Bell in his short time as a coach.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook