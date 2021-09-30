GAME PREVIEW: FSU vs. Syracuse

Game Introduction

Another week, another loss for head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles. Louisville handed the ‘Noles a 31-23 loss in Doak Campbell Stadium last Saturday. At 0-4, it's hard to remember how optimistic the fanbase felt after the 41-38 (OT) loss against Notre Dame in the season opener. Running back Jashuan Corbin rushed for 159 yards and one touchdown versus the Cardinals, but only received 11 carries. Defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson registered the lone sack for the ‘Noles, while defensive back Jammie Robinson finished with a team-high 13 tackles.

The Orange have won two consecutive games, including last Friday’s 24-21 win over Liberty. After quarterback Tommy DeVito started the first three games of the season, Garrett Schrader earned the start against the Flames. Schrader only threw for 77 yards, but rushed for 53 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Sean Tucker leads the team in rushing (536) and receiving (175). Linebacker Marlowe Rax has turned in five sacks, which ranks second in the ACC, only behind Johnson (5.5).

These two last played in 2019, where Florida State won 35-17.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2. Kickoff is 3:30 p.m on ACC Network.

Seminole Headlines

The quarterback situation

Quarterback McKenzie Milton took every snap against the Cardinals and threw for 248 yards (season-high) on 24-of-39 passing. If Milton takes the most snaps against Syracuse, it's crucial he gets off to a strong start and plays consistently throughout the game. Against Louisville, Milton didn’t throw his first touchdown until a little over one minute remaining in the second quarter, when Louisville already had 31 points.

After missing last Saturday due to injury, quarterback Jordan Travis is back practicing and on track to suit up this weekend. Against a stingy run defense, Travis could be forced to use his arm more than he’s accustomed to. Travis has had moments this season where he’s looked the part, but also stretches where he’s struggled in decision-making. His mobility alone gives Florida State a unique weapon that should see the field plenty, if healthy.

The final quarterback to keep an eye out for is Chubba Purdy. The former four-star recruit is the dark horse in the ‘Noles quarterback room, and has a group of fans anxious to see what he can do.

Norvell’s handling of the running back unit

The talent at running back is clear, but through four games, we’re unsure how they’ll be utilized. When the running game is clicking, it seems like Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham ignore it.

Jashaun Corbin (48 attempts, 439 yards and three touchdowns) and Treshuan Ward (35 attempts, 219 yards and two touchdowns) have been exceptional at times, but their workload is on the lighter side, to the dismay of many fans.

Lawrence Toafili has started off slow numbers-wise, but could turn in a big gain anytime he touches the ball. He was held out against Louisville with injury, but is on pace to play Saturday. D.J. Williams, a transfer from Auburn, made his season debut against Louisville (four rushes, 16 yards). He possesses a large frame (5’10, 215 lbs), who can be excellent at the goal-line and in short-yardage situations.

Through four games, Florida State is averaging 190.5 rushing yards, while Syracuse’s defense is allowing just 85.3. One side will have to prevail in this matchup, and if Norvell commits to the rushing attack, the battle should favor the Seminoles.

Burning Questions

Does Florida State finally get a win?

This may very well be the best opportunity for the Seminoles to gain a victory. Outside of UMass, there are no games left where FSU will be favored.

If the ‘Noles hope to win, it will come down to producing a four-quarter effort. We’ve had glimpses of what this team is capable of, but still haven’t seen both sides of the ball play to their best for an entire game.

Do we see the defense from last week’s second half for a full game?

The Florida State defense held Louisville to 0 points in the second half, which should provide some momentum going into this contest. The secondary was disciplined in pass-coverage, and the linebackers filled gaps and contained quarterback Malik Cunningham.

The Orange offense has been a little hit or miss thus far. They scored 62 points against Albany, but then only mustered up seven points in a loss versus Rutgers. If Schrader starts, it will be his first road start since 2019, when he made five starts for Mississippi State, including the Egg Bowl against Ole Miss.

Forecast

As I mentioned earlier, this could be the ‘Noles best shot at a win. Syracuse has talented players across its roster, specifically on the defensive front seven. After allegedly being on the hot seat with a bad start, head coach Dino Barbers’ seat has cooled down. Meanwhile, Norvell is rebuilding a program that has outside expectations placed on them to win now. Wherever the two programs might be, there should not be a scenario where it's acceptable for FSU to lose this game.

Florida State 27, Syracuse 21

