Game Preview: NC State

Florida State (3-5, 2-3 ACC) had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 30-20 loss to Clemson on Oct. 30. To qualify for a bowl, the Seminoles must win three of their next four games (NC State, Miami, Boston College and Florida). Quarterback Jordan Travis threw for 176 yards on 14-of-26 passing against the Tigers, but failed to produce his usual rushing output (15 rushes, -4 yards). The Seminoles struggled altogether on the ground, gaining only 65 yards on 1.9 yards per attempt. Linebacker DJ Lundy led the ‘Noles in tackles (11), while defensive lineman Keir Thomas and Jermaine Johnson III combined for 2.5 sacks.

NC State (6-2, 3-1 ACC) is not completely out of the race to win the Atlantic division, with a date at Wake Forest looming on Nov. 13. But first, the Wolfpack must face a Seminoles squad fighting for bowl eligibility. Sophomore quarterback Devin Leary has 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions on the season. He threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns on 25-of-36 passing in last Saturday’s 20-14 win over Louisville. Junior running back Zonovan Knight (101 attempts, 542 yards and three touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Emeka Emezie (42 receptions, 542 yards and two touchdowns) serve as Leary’s main weapons.

Sophomore linebacker Drake Thomas anchors the Wolfpack defense (68 tackles, four sacks, two interceptions). Against Louisville, Thomas had 15 tackles and two sacks. NC State also has a former Seminole along its defensive line in senior defensive tackle Cory Durden (20 tackles, 2.5 sacks).

When these two met in 2020, the Wolfpack won 38-22.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is 4 p.m on ACC Network.

Bowl eligibility looming

As I stated above, Florida State needs three wins to hit the six-win mark, which qualifies them for a bowl. Norvell mentioned FSU had one of its better practices of the season Wednesday, which is a good sign.

In all honesty, there is a very good chance the ‘Noles are not reaching a bowl, but if they upset NC State, the chances instantly became stronger. This matchup will be a perfect test to see if the Seminoles have really improved their mental fortitude and toughness.

Another great test for a young ‘Noles secondary

The Florida State secondary is younger, with guys like redshirt sophomore Jarvis Brownlee III and freshman Kevin Knowles II playing major roles. Freshman Omarion Cooper recorded his first career interception in the third quarter against Clemson, and could see more action down the final stretch of the regular season.

Leary’s favorite weapon is Emezie, who averages 12.9 yards per reception. Another threat is wide receiver Thayer Thomas, (37 receptions, 399 yards, six touchdowns).

Burning Questions

Can the ‘Noles rushing attack return to form?

Florida State had four consecutive games with at least one 100-yard rusher before the performance against Clemson. The Wolfpack allow just 108.4 rushing yards to their opponents, which ranks second in the ACC behind Pittsburgh (104.6). If the Wolfpack get out to an early lead, which they did in last season’s matchup (led 28-3 with 10:34 remaining in the third quarter), the game script could prevent the utilization of the run game.

However, many experts are picking this matchup to be competitive throughout, which means head coach Mike Norvell and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham will pound the rock. The ‘Noles offense had their best performances of the season when Travis, Jashaun Corbin and Treshaun Ward got around or above 75 rushing yards. Look for the three to get a healthy amount of touches, but it also falls on the offensive line if holes become open or not.

Do Leary and the Wolfpack keep it clean or does the FSU defense get them out of rhythm?

Leary has not thrown an interception since a 24-10 loss against Mississippi State on Sept. 11. Ever since, he’s thrown 18 touchdowns and paced the Wolfpack to a 5-1 record. NC State has only fumbled five times this season, and lost three. In comparison, the Seminoles have fumbled 12 times and lost seven.

It doesn’t matter how the Seminoles force a turnover — interception, forced fumble, or even a safety. If the defense disrupts Leary in any fashion, it will booster Florida State and put the Wolfpack in unfamiliar territory. I’m sure Johnson, Thomas and the rest of the pass-rushers will be hunting for a strip-sack after a successful one against Clemson, which resulted in a touchdown.

Forecast

With their season on the line, there should be no shortage of motivation and effort from the ‘Noles. The players can play with as much effort as possible, but it might not fix the mental mistakes we’ve seen throughout the season. In short, I think the Wolfpack don’t shoot themselves in the foot as much as the ‘Noles do. Head Coach Dave Doeren escapes Tallahassee with a victory and ends the Seminoles hopes of reaching a bowl game.

NC State 35, Florida State 27