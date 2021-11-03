Skip to main content
    November 3, 2021
    BREAKING: Florida State quarterback has entered Transfer Portal

    This move comes as a bit of a surprise.
    Florida State's quarterback situation has been one to monitor all season. Jordan Travis and McKenzie Milton both spent time as starters before the coaching staff settled in on the redshirt sophomore. That has relegated Milton and young signal-callers Chubba Purdy and Tate Rodemaker to limited roles. 

    In this day and age of college football, players don't want to wait to play. According to 247Sports, redshirt freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy elected to enter the Transfer Portal on Wednesday afternoon.

    This is a surprising move as it was anticipated that the Arizona native would compete with Travis and incoming true freshman AJ Duffy for the starting role in 2022. Technically, Purdy can remove his name from the Transfer Portal and return to the roster but that doesn't happen often in these situations.

    No image description

    Purdy signed with Florida State over Louisville in December 2019, shortly after head coach Mike Norvell was hired in Tallahassee. It was thought that he could break into the rotation as a true freshman but a collarbone injury during fall camp set him back. The injury kept Purdy out until November, when he appeared in three games and made his first start against North Carolina State. In the loss, he completed 15 of 23 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

    The former four-star prospect only saw playing time in one game this season. During mop-up duty against Massachusetts, Purdy went 5/5 for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He finishes his time in garnet and gold with 317 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.

    This is disappointing, to say the very least. The hope when Purdy came to Tallahassee was that he would be the signal-caller of the future. Now, he's gone before he could really ever establish any footing. 

    Florida State will enter the offseason with Travis, Tate Rodemaker, and presumably, AJ Duffy, as its scholarship quarterbacks. Expect the coaching staff to scour the transfer market or possibly look for a second high school signal-caller. 

