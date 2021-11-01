Skip to main content
    Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

    The Seminoles made a few changes in the defensive backfield.
    Author:

    The Florida State Seminoles return home to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack after a close loss to Clemson. As the Seminoles look to bounce back from their only defeat in October, they released their weekly depth chart on Monday morning. There were a couple of changes to take note of before the second to last game in Doak Campbell Stadium in 2021.

    The main changes this week came at the safety positions. Akeem Dent started the game against Clemson after Sidney Williams was unable to suit up. He was impressive, finishing second on the team in tackles. Dent is listed as a sole starter at free safety. Jammie Robinson started at free safety on Saturday and now will play at the other safety spot. Dent had previously been co-backup with Jarques McClellion.

    Williams has missed the last two games due to an injury. He's listed as a co-backup with Brendan Gant and Shyheim Brown to Robinson.

    Sticking with the defense, Derrick McLendon has switched sides on the defensive line. He was listed as a back-up at the defensive spot but is now the primary backup at the Fox to Keir Thomas. Marcus Cushnie has moved from Fox to defensive end to take count for the move. Cushnie and Quashon Fuller are co-backups to Jermaine Johnson.

    The only other change is on special teams and no, it's not at returner. James Rosenberry is now the sole starter at long snapper. He had been a co-starter with Garrett Murray to this point of the season.

    No image description

    Check out the full depth chart below.

    NCState

