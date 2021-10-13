Jermaine Johnson named Lombardi Award Semifinalist

The senior defensive end is currently leading the Power 5 in sacks.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson was named as a semifinalist for the Lombardi Award. Johnson was one of 12 players to make the cut for the prestigious honor, which is given to the nation's top lineman.

The Minnesota native currently leads the Power 5 with seven sacks. Check out the full release below.

Johnson, from Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a two-time ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and leads all defensive linemen in the conference with 44 tackles. His 7.0 sacks are the most in the Power 5 and third in the country, while his 9.5 tackles for loss on the year are second in the ACC.

Johnson became the first FSU player with at least a half-sack or more in the first four games of a season since 2000. Against No. 9 Notre Dame, his FSU debut, he led FSU with seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He was the first Nole since Brian Burns in 2018 to post those numbers against a ranked team and was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

The following week, against Jacksonville State, Johnson set career highs with 11 tackles, 4.0 for loss and 3.0 sacks. Johnson was the first player in the ACC since 2011 with that production in a game.

Johnson earned his second Lineman of the Week award in the Noles 35-25 win at North Carolina, notching six tackles and a three-yard sack, the only sack for either team.

Four finalists for the Lombardi Award will be announced on November 9 with a winner named on December 8.

Johnson and the Seminoles are back in action October 23 at 12:00 p.m. against UMass (ACC Network).

*Press release courtesy of Steven McCartney, Florida State athletics.

