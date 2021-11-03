Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. NC State

    The Seminoles defensive backfield is in for another test against the Wolfpack.
    Author:

    After a devastating defeat for Florida State in Death Valley, the 'Noles look ahead to another tough opponent this week, North Carolina State. NC State fell to Miami two weeks ago in upset fashion then beat a solid Louisville team at home. Florida State (3-5) will look to gain momentum back vs North Carolina State (6-2) in Tallahassee at 4:00 pm EST on the ACC network. 

    READ MORE: Report: Deion Sanders has been hospitalized

    Here are three key matchups to watch for as the 'Noles look to start November off with a win.

    1. Mental Mistakes

    Coming into Saturday the Seminoles were doing a better job of not hurting themselves. Pre-snap penalties, personal flag penalties, and other little errors can affect the momentum of a team. In the three games before playing Clemson, the 'Noles only tallied 11 total penalties. On Saturday, they almost reached that mark with nine penalties and while some were controversial, against better teams you can't make too many mental errors. On Clemson's last possession, the 'Noles were called for 30 yards worth of penalties.

    No image description

    That can't happen again this week and FSU must focus on the small details to help itself succeed.

    1. Rushing attack vs NC State defense

    The 'Noles struggled to run the ball last week vs a solid Clemson defense. NC State has a quality defense and currently ranks 19th in the nation giving up 111 yards per game on the ground. Jashaun Corbin and company must run the ball better this week and help open the offense up as we've seen in previous games. FSU ranks 21st in rushing yards per game and the great trio of runners the Seminoles have will be tested again vs the Wolfpack. I expect Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and Jordan Travis to show up and help this offense gain their mojo back.

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for North Carolina State Wolfpack

    FSU secondary vs NC State receivers

    The Florida State secondary has had its ups and downs with taller receivers this season. Saturday will present another test with the top three receivers for the Wolfpack being 6-foot and above. 6-foot-3 receiver Emeka Emezie is the main target for quarterback Devin Leary with Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter also having solid seasons. The 'Noles need to make plays on the ball and win some one-on-one opportunities we've seen them lose out on this season. NC State QB Devin Leary will throw the ball early and often to test the backend for the Seminoles.

    I believe FSU will come out and compete at home and tune up some of the issues they had last weekend. A tough loss in Clemson doesn't define the season and a win vs North Carolina State will help get things back on the right track for the Seminoles.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox! 

    USATSI_17010757
    Football

    Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. NC State

    44 seconds ago
    USATSI_13484840
    Basketball

    2021-22 Schedule Preview: January

    49 seconds ago
    Capture
    Recruiting

    Florida State holding on to top-15 recruiting class

    11 hours ago
    IMG_7106
    Recruiting

    Mike Norvell speaks on the importance of recruiting

    11 hours ago
    IMG_7109
    Football

    Tuesday Practice Observations: 'Noles look to bounce back

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17060265
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 10

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16940144
    Basketball

    2021-22 Schedule Preview: December

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16925273
    Football

    Five Plays that Changed the Game: FSU at Clemson

    22 hours ago