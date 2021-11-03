Key Matchups of the Week: Florida State vs. NC State

After a devastating defeat for Florida State in Death Valley, the 'Noles look ahead to another tough opponent this week, North Carolina State. NC State fell to Miami two weeks ago in upset fashion then beat a solid Louisville team at home. Florida State (3-5) will look to gain momentum back vs North Carolina State (6-2) in Tallahassee at 4:00 pm EST on the ACC network.

Here are three key matchups to watch for as the 'Noles look to start November off with a win.

1. Mental Mistakes

Coming into Saturday the Seminoles were doing a better job of not hurting themselves. Pre-snap penalties, personal flag penalties, and other little errors can affect the momentum of a team. In the three games before playing Clemson, the 'Noles only tallied 11 total penalties. On Saturday, they almost reached that mark with nine penalties and while some were controversial, against better teams you can't make too many mental errors. On Clemson's last possession, the 'Noles were called for 30 yards worth of penalties.

That can't happen again this week and FSU must focus on the small details to help itself succeed.

1. Rushing attack vs NC State defense

The 'Noles struggled to run the ball last week vs a solid Clemson defense. NC State has a quality defense and currently ranks 19th in the nation giving up 111 yards per game on the ground. Jashaun Corbin and company must run the ball better this week and help open the offense up as we've seen in previous games. FSU ranks 21st in rushing yards per game and the great trio of runners the Seminoles have will be tested again vs the Wolfpack. I expect Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and Jordan Travis to show up and help this offense gain their mojo back.

FSU secondary vs NC State receivers

The Florida State secondary has had its ups and downs with taller receivers this season. Saturday will present another test with the top three receivers for the Wolfpack being 6-foot and above. 6-foot-3 receiver Emeka Emezie is the main target for quarterback Devin Leary with Thayer Thomas and Devin Carter also having solid seasons. The 'Noles need to make plays on the ball and win some one-on-one opportunities we've seen them lose out on this season. NC State QB Devin Leary will throw the ball early and often to test the backend for the Seminoles.

I believe FSU will come out and compete at home and tune up some of the issues they had last weekend. A tough loss in Clemson doesn't define the season and a win vs North Carolina State will help get things back on the right track for the Seminoles.