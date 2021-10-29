NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: Florida State at Clemson

Florida State heads into its second big road game of October with a chance to make some noise. The Seminoles have won three straight games and have a ton of momentum, coupled with confidence, as they enter this matchup with Clemson. That said, the Tigers have won 31 straight games dating back to 2016 inside the confines of Death Valley.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Clemson Tigers

Clemson is just 4-3 through seven games, including 2-2 in its last four. This isn't the same Dabo Swinney led team that has been a consistent contender in the college football playoffs over the last five years. The offense has seen a steep dropoff after the losses of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne. First-year starter D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown just four touchdowns to five interceptions and was benched after a pick-six against Pittsburgh before returning later in the loss.

It's going to be tough, matched up against a difficult environment and solid defense. However, if Florida State can get something going on the ground and wear Clemson down, the Seminoles have a shot to pull off the upset. Remember, the Tigers haven't scored more than 21 points against an FBS opponent all year.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for Florida State at Clemson.

READ MORE: Clemson to honor Bobby Bowden during Saturday's day

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

Man, this is a tough one. In my opinion, Florida State and Clemson are two teams that are going in opposite directions at this point of the season. The Seminoles have compiled the largest winning streak of the Mike Norvell Era while the Tigers have looked more and more unsure of themselves each week. A fast start from FSU might really knock Clemson off its game.

I think this game will likely come down to the offenses and who hit can get to 20+ points first. Florida State should try to emulate what it did against North Carolina. Run the ball early and often, set yourself up for third and manageable, and break something when possible. The threat of Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, and Jordan Travis on the ground will open up a few holes in the secondary. The offense has to take advantage of those opportunities when they come.

I'm confident in what the defense should be able to do against Uiagelelei. The defensive line is the strength of the entire unit and they should be up for the challenge against a beat-up Clemson offensive line that is without its top-rusher.

Call me crazy, heck I'm questioning myself. I even told myself I wouldn't do this...

The Seminoles are snapping the longest winning streak in the history of Death Valley on Saturday.

Season record: 4-3

Florida State 24, Clemson 21

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

This one comes down to FSU scoring enough to beat the Clemson Tigers and one of the main ways they’re going to be able to do that is by running the ball. The fact that Dabo Swinney is having to deal with a defensive line unit that is beat up and hurt with injuries makes me feel really good about Mike Norvell’s running game.

I think few points will be scored in this one but Jordan Travis’ ability to scramble and utilize his legs to sustain drives will be key for the Seminoles to upset the Tigers in Death Valley.

Season record: 5-2

FSU 24, Clemson 20

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

FSU’s offense is more than capable of putting up points. The game is ugly but the streak is broken.

Season record: 2-5

Florida State 16, Clemson 9

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

DJ Uruguay? DJ Ukulele? DJ Uiaglelei? Doesn’t matter, 'Noles by a field goal.

Season record: 4-3

Florida State 16, Clemson 13

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

Florida State runs out of fuel in the second half, but shows major improvements across the board and proves they’re trending in the right direction as a program. Dabo and the Tigers squeak by due to a couple of costly breakdowns from the FSU secondary, but they’re put on notice that Mike Norvell and the ‘Noles will be back to contending for the ACC crown in 2022.

Season record: 4-3

Clemson 28, Florida State 16

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Well, we have a chance. Although I see this Florida State team struggling to move the ball on Clemson’s defense. I do trust the coaching staff to put together some shots down the field though. If the ‘Noles can capitalize on their chances and win the turnover battle, they can come out victorious. However, they’re still a younger, less talented team. As much as I hate to say this, I think the Tigers go home with an ugly win. But the ‘Noles will show a good fight as a team.

Season record: 2-5

Clemson 17, Florida State 14

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

I think the Noles will fight and play a solid overall game. But, I expect the Clemson defense to eventually wear down the FSU offense, create a few turnovers and win a close one to keep the winning streak alive in Death Valley.

Season record: 2-5

Clemson 21, Florida State 17

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

'Noles have a slow start but get it going in the second.

Season record: 3-3

Florida State 28, Clemson 17

Consensus: Florida State (5-3)

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands and don't miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by signing up for our FREE newsletter that will have breaking news sent straight to your email inbox!



Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook