NoleGameday Staff Score Predictions: FSU vs. Syracuse

Our staff is as conflicted as ever in week five of the 2021 season.

Fall has officially arrived with the first day of October and the Florida State Seminoles are still searching for that elusive first victory. The Seminoles will get another crack at getting on the board with the Syracuse Orange traveling to Tallahassee on Saturday afternoon.

Here we go again. A fourth opportunity to get a win inside of Doak Campbell Stadium in 2021. Will it finally happen for the 'Noles? Who knows, it really depends on which version of this team decides to show up this weekend. FSU responded in the second half against Louisville but it wasn't enough to come out on top. If they can do it for all four quarters, it's possible that they could flip the script.

Syracuse comes into this contest with some momentum after winning its last two games, including a week ago against Liberty. The Orange have one of the top rushing attacks in the country, headlined by running back Sean Tucker, and a capable defense. Head coach Dino Babers has cooled his hot seat through the first four games of the season and will have a chance to start conference play with a win.

Our staff provides their analysis and predictions for FSU vs. Syracuse.

Dustin Lewis (@Dussttin)

For the life of me, I couldn't have imagined that Florida State would still be winless through four games. Heck, I wasn't alive the last time it happened and I'm sure plenty of people reading this right now weren't either. To say the least, it's been a weird season to this point.

The Seminoles haven't been able to generate consistency at quarterback, they still get consistently burned through the air on defense, and defer from their biggest strength, the running game, way too often. It's puzzling but there were some signs of finally putting success together in the second half against Louisville. My biggest question is, will it carry over?

I predict based on what I've seen, I'm just a show me don't tell me type of guy. From the eye test, Florida State is an inconsistent football team whose warts seem to shine in the most critical moments. Syracuse has a good group that won't stray away from what it does best, pounding the football. The Orange also have a front-seven that will challenge the Seminoles and force them to make some plays through the air.

I think this ends up as another close game but I'm not confident enough to take the 'Noles coming out on top.

Season record: 3-1

Syracuse 28, FSU 24

Logan Robinson (@LogansTwitty)

Season record: 3-1

FSU 31, Syracuse 28

Nate Greer (@NateGreer26)

Syracuse has been stout against the run and that’s what FSU does well. It hurts.

Season record: 1-3

Syracuse 23, FSU 21

Austin Veazey (@NolesVikesVeaz)

Two teams that are similar. Both want to (or at least should want to in FSU’s case) run the ball on offense, and stop the run on defense. This game will likely come down to who can open up big plays in the passing game. And since I refuse to pick Florida State until they win a game, I’ll go with the team that’s 3-1 and not 0-4.

Season record: 3-1

Syracuse 27, FSU 17

Charleston Bowles (@Cbowles01)

The ‘Noles finally get a win. The score remains close throughout the entire game, and it’s not exactly pretty. Florida State’s offense plays sloppy for most of the game, but the Orange offense can’t capitalize when given opportunities to take control. Jermaine Johnson finishes with at least three sacks, and Jashaun Corbin rushes for over 100 yards for the second consecutive week, and the fourth time this season.

Season record: 2-2

FSU 27, Syracuse 21

Noah Jahn (@NoahJahn05)

Florida State needs a win this week. While this is a lost season regardless, being winless through four weeks is already a tough enough pitch to the fans, recruits, and players. A loss against a below-average Syracuse team shoots us even farther down the totem pole. Can the ‘Noles pull through this week and begin to right the ship? I believe that behind a good running attack, and an inspired defense, they can. Giving Florida State its first win of the season in a somewhat convincing fashion.

Season record: 0-4

FSU 31, Syracuse 17

John Jenkins (@_jmj4_)

Season record: 1-3

Syracuse 28, FSU 21

Jacob Stevens (@Jacob_Stevens26)

I’m giving FSU one more chance, hopefully, they don’t let me down.

Season record: 2-2

FSU 27, Syracuse 24

Consensus: None (4-4)

