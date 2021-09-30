How to Watch and Listen: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

How to watch, stream, and listen as the 'Noles look to earn their first win of the season.

The Florida State Seminoles are back in action this weekend as they prepare to host the Syracuse Orange. After falling short to Louisville, the Seminoles are still winless at 0-4 but see this game as another opportunity to get that first victory in the books. The team has been energized at practice this week and aren't laying down their heads yet.

Syracuse comes into Tallahassee at 3-1 after an upset win over Liberty last week. The Orange boasts one of the top running backs in the country and a gritty front-seven. Redshirt freshman Sean Tucker has continued to build on the momentum he gained in 2020. Tucker is currently the second-leading rusher in the entire FBS and presents a capable challenge for Florida State's defense.

Prior to last season, the Seminoles and Orange had matched up for seven straight years. FSU won six of those contests but did take a thrashing in the Carrier Dome back in 2018.

In addition to sticking with NoleGameday.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Florida State Seminoles and Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Syracuse Orange

Current Records: Florida State (0-4, 0-2 ACC) vs. Syracuse (3-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m. est

Where: Doak Campbell Stadium - Tallahassee, FL

TV/Streaming: ACC Network, FuboTV

Radio: Seminole Sports Network and FSU Broadcast on Sirius XM 193/App Channel No. 955

Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT

Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM

Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ

Lakeland - 1430 AM - WLKF

Lake City - 95.5 FM - WDSR

Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR

Live Oak - 106.1 FM - WJZS

Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Money Line: Florida State (-205), Syracuse (+175)

Spread: Florida State -4.5 (-120), Syracuse +4.5 (+100)

Over/Under: 51 (-110)

