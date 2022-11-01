'Noles in the Pros: Week Eight, Dalvin Cook stays hot

Week eight continues the storyline for the stars as Dalvin Cook and Jalen Ramsey put up their usual numbers.

Here's a look at this week's performances for the Seminoles in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Vikings

Cook continues to stay hot as he ran 20 times for 111 yards and a touchdown. He also caught five passes for 30 yards. The Vikings improve to 6-1 after a 34-26 win over the Cardinals.

DeMarcus Walker, DE, Titans

Walker had a great game as he recorded two tackles, a tackle for loss, a quarterback hurry, and a sack. The Titans beat the Texans 17-10.

Jalen Ramsey, CB, Rams

Ramsey was a bright spot for a struggling Rams team as he recorded five tackles, two passes defended, and a forced fumble. The Rams fell to the 49ers, 31-14.

Brian Burns, DE, Panthers

Burns shined against the Falcons as he recorded seven tackles and two quarterback hurries. The Panther fell short against the Falcons, 37-34.

Honorable Mentions:

Giants Kicker Graham Gano went 1-1 on extra points and 2-2 on field goals (31,45).

Jets Saftey Lamarcus Joyner recorded two tackles.

Eagles DE Josh Sweat had a tackle and three quarterback hurries.

Titans DL Mario Edwards Jr. recorded no stats.

Panthers OT Cameron Erving played as a reserve.

Bills OT Bobby Hart saw a few minutes as a reserve.

Saints QB Jameis Winston was active but sat behind Andy Dalton.

Inactives: Ronald Darby (Broncos), Rodney Hudson (Cardinals), P.J. Williams (Saints), Cam Akers (Rams), Jermaine Johnson II (Jets), Janarius Robinson (Eagles).

Practice Squad: Hamsah Nasirildeen (Jets), Auden Tate, Roderick Johnson, Marvin Wilson (Eagles), Keir Thomas (Rams), Jashaun Corbin (Giants), Xavier Rhodes (Bills).

Bye Week: Joshua Kaindoh, Derrick Nnadi (Cheifs), Asante Samuel Jr., Derwin James, Dustin Hopkins (Chargers).

