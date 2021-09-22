Parent of Florida State player speaks out against fan negativity

For the first time in 45 years, Florida State is off to an 0-3 start. After an offseason that was full of positive momentum, the deflating feeling of the Seminoles still being winless has had a clear impact on not just the fanbase, but all of college football.

To say the least, it's been ugly to scroll through social media since FSU lost to Jacksonville State on September 11. People are calling for head coach Mike Norvell's job after 12 games, trashing players, and basically going scorched earth.

I don't think it's unfair at all to say that this team has warranted criticism after the product we've seen on the field over the last two weeks. However, that criticism crosses the line to obscene and just plain wrong when people begin to attack these players personally.

Current Florida State defensive back Jarvis Brownlee is one of many players that have been bashed after a few off-games. His mom took to social media earlier this week to remind everyone that these are young men and they deal with things outside of football. In Brownlee's case, he's been dealing with the loss of a family member.

"Me being the parent of Jarvis Brownlee, I see a lot of negative comments when it comes to my child. For ya'll to say this page is not for that, I have seen a lot of bashing, not only my child but the other players on this team. At the end of the day, they are still kids so let me enlighten you. My child has been dealing with a lot these past two weeks with the loss of a family member. Like I told my son, 'take the time out, pray, and get your head back in the game. Learn from your mistakes and see what you have to make improvements on.' I still support each and every player and I am praying for their success and praying for a comeback, not just the players, the coaches also. I pray for ya'll negative, fake fans, and as I tell my baby, block out the noise. Now ya'll have a nice day and I'm gonna continue to support [Florida State] win or lose."

At the end of the day, it's important to remember that these are 18, 19, and 20-year old kids that are playing a game. They aren't professional athletes yet. These guys are juggling a full football schedule, classes, and whatever else arises outside of that while learning to become young men in the process. Not only that, they are representing the university that a lot of us love. The least we can do is show them respect.

Talk about the product on the field as much as you want. Never make it personal.

