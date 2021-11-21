REPORT: Dan Mullen and Florida Gators are parting ways

Just a week before Mike Norvell and the 'Noles come to town.

Florida State's big-time rival down south in Gainesville has had a rocky season overall and it seems like there may be some changes coming.

Last Saturday, the Florida Gators lost to Missouri, 24-23. The program is now 5-6 on the season and are fighting for bowl eligibility just as Florida State is. Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will travel down to Gainesville next Saturday to face the Gators but Norvell may not be facing rival head coach Dan Mullen.

As reported above by Brett McMurphy on Action Network HQ, the Florida administration and Mullen have decided to part ways with one another. This was Mullen's fourth season with the Gators.

Mullen will end his career record in Gainesville going 34-15. This would have been Norvell's first matchup against Mullen as the two teams did not play last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

How does this affect recruiting for the Seminoles? We'll keep an eye out if this makes a difference for a few targets but get ready for decomittments to come for the Gators in Gainesville.

