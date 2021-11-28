Skip to main content
    • November 28, 2021
    Report: Florida Gators to hire Billy Napier as next head coach

    Seems like Florida has found their next head coach.
    The Florida Gators football program moved on from Dan Mullen last Sunday after their overtime loss to Missouri. Since then, there has been a whole lot of chatter about who may be the next head coach in Gainesville after their 6-6 regular-season record. 

    One name that has been brought up since the very beginning of Florida's head coaching search was Ragin’ Cajuns head man, Billy Napier. He's been one of the top coaching candidates and it seems like a signing is coming soon to send him to Gainesville. 

    READ MORE: Jermaine Johnson says his goodbye to Florida State

    Napier and the Ragin’ Cajuns agreed on a deal over this last summer that raised his salary to $2 million along with a $2.5 million salary pool for his assistant coaches. 

    During his tenure in Lousiana, Napier has gone 39-12. Over the past three seasons, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football program has gone 32-5 in non-conference play and 23-2 in conference play. Per report, Napier is expected to coach in the Sun Belt Championship against Appalachian State.  

    READ MORE: No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter shuts down recruiting rumor

