November 27, 2021
NCAAF
Sources: Billy Napier Emerges as Florida's Leading Coaching Candidate

Author:
and

Louisiana coach Billy Napier has emerged as the leading candidate for the Florida job, multiple sources tell Sports Illustrated.

If a deal with the Gators comes together within the next week, Napier is still expected to coach the Ragin’ Cajuns in the Sun Belt championship game next Saturday against Appalachian State, sources say. Napier has compiled a 38–12 career record at Louisiana heading into 2021's regular-season finale against Louisiana-Monroe. The Ragin’ Cajuns are 10–1 this year.

Napier agreed to a new contract during the summer that raised his salary to $2 million, with a $2.5 million salary pool for assistant coaches. He has been one of the country's top coaching candidates over the last several seasons, passing on offers or pulling his name out of several Power 5 searches. 

Florida is finishing its regular season Saturday against Florida State. The Gators fired Dan Mullen last week after a loss to Missouri dropped their record to 5–6. Mullen is owed $12 million in buyout money. 

