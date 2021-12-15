Report: Florida State promotes Alex Atkins to offensive coordinator

The Florida State Seminoles took a hit earlier this morning when it was announced that offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was leaving the program for Oregon. It appears that head coach Mike Norvell was already aware of the coming change as the Seminoles have already found a replacement for Dillingham.

According to a report from 247Sports, Florida State will promote offensive line coach Alex Atkins to be its next offensive coordinator. Dillingham was with the Seminoles for the last two seasons so Atkins will be the second OC of the Norvell Era in Tallahassee.

Before coming to Florida State as a member of Mike Norvell's inaugural coaching staff, Atkins was Charlotte's offensive coordinator in 2019 and called plays. Under his direction, the 49ers won seven games and made their first bowl game in program history.

This is likely to be a seamless transition due to Atkins' experience under Norvell. It is unclear if he'll be the primary play-caller or if that duty will be deferred to Norvell.

Regardless, Florida State has an open spot on its on-field coaching staff. NoleGameday will continue to track coaching changes as the Seminoles look for a new quarterbacks coach.

