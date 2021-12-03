Report: Miami Hurricanes targeting new head coach

Looks like the team down south is looking for a new head coach.

The coaching situation at Miami looks to be gaining a little more traction Friday as reports stated the Hurricanes were going to officially make an attempt to lure former Hurricane player Mario Cristobal to Coral Gables.

This week has been a turbulent one for Manny Diaz. Reports earlier this week stated that the board at Miami was split on the future of Diaz as Miami’s head coach. Diaz, who’s 21-15 in three seasons and 0-2 in bowl games, just hasn’t been able to elevate Miami to the next level they’ve expected.

READ MORE: Oregon wide receiver transfer schedules visit to Florida State

Mario Cristobal has emerged as one of the better head coaches in the nation in his time at Oregon. Already a top-notch recruiter, Cristobal has taken over the west coast in terms of bringing in that area’s best talent.

35-12 as a head coach will get your attention from any school. He led Oregon to a 12-2 record in 2019 and a 10–2 record in 2021 with a quality win over Ohio State. With 2 PAC-12 titles in his tenure, Oregon will look to match any offer Miami may put on the table.

READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles tied for second-best odds to land star transfer quarterback

This is clearly something to watch as the early signing period is less than two weeks away. Getting Mario will be a challenge - can Miami show they’re all in and land the coach they’ve wanted for some time now?

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!