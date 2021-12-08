Report: SEC school contacts Florida State offensive coordinator

If there's one thing we know about Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, it's that he consistently gets his staff members paid. The Seminoles have lost multiple off-field staffers to promotions such as former defensive analysts Brandon Harris Sr. (FIU) and Joe Bowen (South Carolina). On Tuesday, linebackers coach Chris Marve accepted the defensive coordinator position at Virginia Tech. Marve became the first on-field assistant coach to leave Florida State since Norvell's arrival in Tallahassee.

Now, an SEC team is reportedly taking a look at offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham. According to AL.com, Dillingham is a candidate for Auburn's open offensive coordinator position. The program parted ways with Mike Bobo after just one season. The report goes on to say that the Tigers had conversations with Dillingham on Tuesday morning and that he could be the leading candidate to replace Bobo. Check out the full report here.

The Arizona native was previously Auburn's offensive coordinator in 2019 under former head coach Gus Malzahn before deciding to join Mike Norvell's inaugural staff at Florida State. Dillingham has been the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons and had a hand in calling plays in 2021.

Other candidates that were mentioned for the Tigers' offensive coordinator spot include Texas A&M's Dameyune Craig and Georgia's Dell McGee. Head coach Bryan Harsin is looking to bring someone in that has experience.

As for Dillingham, there's no reason to panic over one report. A trip back to Auburn would be a lateral move for a coach that has always been on an upward trajectory. He has no ties to Harsin and his former starting quarterback, Bo Nix, is in the transfer portal. It is also not immediately obvious whether Harsin would be comfortable surrendering offensive play-calling to Dillingham, which would likely be necessary for him to take another job.

The rising young coach seems to be happy with what he's building at Florida State. Dillingham is clearly comfortable working under Mike Norvell. He's spent seven of the last eight years assisting Norvell at three different schools (Arizona State, Memphis, and Florida State).

NoleGameday will continue to track this report and other potential coaching moves that involve the Seminoles.

