Florida State Seminoles offer breakout defensive end transfer

The Seminoles are pursuing one of the top defensive transfers on the market.

The Florida State Seminoles are pursuing multiple players out of the Transfer Portal to continue adding experience and depth to the roster. Over the past week, Oregon wide receiver transfer Mycah Pittman scheduled a visit to campus and FIU offensive line transfer Miles Frazier had an in-home visit with offensive line coach Alex Atkins. It's clear that the coaching staff will push to add up to seven players from the portal.

On Monday night, Florida State offered Albany defensive end transfer Jared Verse. The redshirt freshman exploded onto the scene in 2021, building on a successful spring season that culminated in Verse being named CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year this fall.

The Pennsylvania native developed into one of the top performers in the entire FCS this year. Verse compiled 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He recorded two or more sacks in three of his 11 appearances this season. Verse had another 10 tackles for loss and four sacks during the spring.

The 6-foot-4, 247-pound defensive end is a rising commodity on the transfer market. He has picked up offers from FSU, Tennessee, Iowa, Syracuse, Nebraska, West Virginia, Utah, and many more since the month of December began. The Seminoles are expected to host Verse for an official visit in Tallahassee this upcoming weekend.

Verse wants to make a decision later this month so he can enroll during the spring. He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next stop.

Florida State certainly has two big selling points. Graduate transfer defensive ends Jermaine Johnson and Keir Thomas blossomed into stars on the Seminoles defense in 2021. Johnson was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and both players are expected to be selected in the upcoming NFL Draft.

