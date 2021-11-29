Robinson Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

Robinson, Omarion Cooper, and Akeem Dent have all been honored over the last three weeks.

For the third straight week, a Seminole has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week with Jammie Robinson earning the honor for his game Saturday at Florida.

Robinson, from Cordele, Georgia, set a career high with 18 tackles, tied a career high with 1.5 for loss, and made his team-high fourth interception of the season against the Gators. Robinson is the only player in the country this season, and the first ACC player since Luke Kuechly at Boston College in 2011, with at least 18 tackles, 1.5 for loss and an interception in a game.

Robinson’s interception came on the final play of the first quarter, the first of three straight drives the Seminoles intercepted Florida quarterback Emory Jones. The defense’s three interceptions were a season high.

The last Seminole with at least 18 tackles in a game was Hamsah Nasirildeen, the current New York Jets linebacker, when he had 22 at Boston College in 2019.

For the season, Robinson led FSU with 84 tackles, while his 7.0 tackles for loss were third on the team. He accounted for four interceptions and also forced a pair of fumbles, having a hand in six of the 'Noles 20 takeaways on the year.

Robinson, Omarion Cooper (vs. Miami) and Akeem Dent (at Boston College) have all earned their first career ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors over the past three games.

