SEC Grad-transfer offensive tackle on campus at Florida State

Florida State still has five projected scholarships to fill prior to the fall. Over the last few months, the Seminoles have been evaluating multiple players in the transfer portal and at the Junior College ranks. There are still quality options available with only a few months to go until the season begins.

READ MORE: 2023 QB Brock Glenn details recent offer from Florida State

In May, South Carolina grad-transfer offensive tackle Jazston Turnetine reported an offer from Florida State. At the time, questions arose on whether the offer was for a scholarship or a Preferred Walk-on. It appears that Turnetine wanted to find out the answer for himself.

On Wednesday, NoleGameday spotted Turnetine on Florida State's campus. We hear that he originally arrived in Tallahassee yesterday. After spending time with head coach Mike Norvell and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, it's expected that Turnetine will also check out FAMU.

The Seminoles have already landed three offensive linemen this offseason; tackle Bless Harris, center Kayden Lyles, and guard D'Mitri Emmanuel. Lyles and Emmanuel are graduate transfers like Turnetine, meaning they'll be able to provide key experience in 2022 while not taking up a scholarship from the 2023 class.

The Georgia native has spent the last two seasons at South Carolina after beginning his college career at the JUCO level. He appeared in 17 total games with ten starts, all coming at left tackle, for the Gamecocks. Last year, Turnetine started five consecutive games against Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Florida, and Missouri.

Prior to his time at South Carolina, Turnetine started for two years at Hutchinson Community College. In 2020, he was named a second-team Junior College All-American. At the time, he was also considered the No. 47 overall JUCO prospect and No. 6 OT according to 247Sports.

READ MORE: Top 2023 OT Lucas Simmons details recruitment ahead of final four official visits

Two schools that have caught his eye during the process are Florida State and Michigan State. It wouldn't be a surprise if Turnetine took official visits to both programs prior to a decision. We hear he's hoping to make a commitment by the end of this month.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook