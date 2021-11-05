Three bold predictions for Florida State vs. NC State

Florida State heads into this week's matchup as underdogs once again. This one is going to be another physical game for the Seminoles. Facing a stout defense and a quarterback who doesn't make a lot of mistakes, Florida State will need to make the most out of its opportunities with the ball. It should be interesting to see how the 'Noles respond after losing a tough game at Clemson a week ago.

However, this Florida State team has shown that they can respond to a loss this season. Head coach Mike Norvell has had his players bought in all season, even after a putrid 0-4 start. I expect the 'Noles to respond once again this week, this time in a big way.

1. The offense gets back on track with 200+ rushing yards.

Regardless of last week's result, Florida State has found an identity on offense. Thanks to an insane athlete at quarterback and two exceptional running backs, the 'Noles have had a steller rushing attack. And since finding that run game, the offense has revolved around its three headed monster.

Even though NC State surely doesn't have the athletes Clemson does, they have produced a good product on the defensive side of the ball. The Wildcats are a top 30 defense in the nation this year, allowing only 327.8 yards per game. They have done so with a stout run defense. However, they have yet to face a ground game like the Seminoles'. And, the Florida State coaching staff has found success creating angles in the run game, even when the offensive line isn't playing well.

We should see success through the ground once again this week. Which will open up the offense for big plays through the air, and Jordan Travis will capitalize on those opportunities to give Florida State enough offensively.

2. Florida State forces 2 or more turnovers.

NC State has won a lot of games this season. They have done so by not making many mistakes. Wildcat quarterback Devin Leary has thrown 21 touchdowns to just two interceptions so far this year. It is a hard matchup for the 'Noles who give up 225 yards through the air per game. But, the defensive backs have been attacking passes more and more as the season has progressed. With help from a very impressive defensive line, Leary will have to get rid of the ball quickly. That could lead to a rare mistake from the redshirt sophomore.

And, as FSU fans know well, anything can happen in college football. The 'Noles have recovered five fumbles this season already. Against a home crowd and an attacking defense, NC State is bound to cough up the football at some point. And this week I expect that we will see them turn it over a few times.

3. Florida State wins by double digits.

This may seem a bit extreme, but I have confidence in Florida State this week. They have played much better at home under Mike Norvell. NC State on the other hand, has been a much different team on the road. Both of their losses have come away from home and they average just 24 points on the road. If the Wildcats' offense struggles, it will open the door for FSU to take control.

In order for the 'Noles to win convincingly this week, they'll also need something good to happen to them. Whether that is a big play on special teams or big plays on offense, it is necessary if Florida State wants to win this one. I believe these players and this staff want this week's game badly if they want to keep their bowl hopes high.

There is something about being a desperate home underdog that gives the fans confidence this week. While the 'Noles are a young team, they have still been making winning plays as of late. If those plays are made this week, we will see Florida State come out on top somewhat convincingly. A win against North Carolina state gives you a good chance to make a bowl game, which would give fans even more to be excited about.