WATCH: Florida State wide receiver getting close to return

Florida State wide receiver Joshua Burrell tweeted out a video on Tuesday morning of him rehabbing from the leg injury he sustained earlier before the 2021 season. Burrell had been showcasing his talents with great ball grabs that we were able to see via social media during camps and in training drills.

Burrell also shared this video of him rehabbing getting into a running motion earlier this month.

Coming out of Blythewood High School in South Carolina, Burrell was ranked as the 523rd overall player in the country and the fifth-best player in South Carolina per 247Sports' composite rankings. Committing to the Seminoles on May 29, 2020, Burrell was a top playmaker in the 2021 class.

During spring practice and conditioning at FSU, the big receiver made a great first impression as he performed very well in all activities. Burrell continued to add to his potential as he played well in the Garnet and Gold spring game. Burrell suffered a season-ending leg injury and he stood on the sidelines with a boot for the remainder of the year.

Due to his impressive size and flashes of talent his freshman year, Burrell has a lot of excitement around him as the wide receiver room looks to dramatically improve this 2022 season.

