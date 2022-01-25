Skip to main content

Florida State pros one win away from the Super Bowl

Many former Garnet & Gold stars are one win away from the Super Bowl.

As the NFL Playoffs move along a few former Seminoles are still in the hunt to win it all. Wide receiver Auden Tate hopes to make it with the Bengals, same as Cam Akers and Jalen Ramsey battling with the Rams. The Chiefs include former 'Noles Joshua Kaindoh, Derrick Nnadi, and Roderick Johnson. Six former Seminoles' hopes are still alive to reach the Super Bowl.

Tate and the Cincinnati Bengals played against Ryan Izzo and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals led by quarterback Joe Burrow handed it to the Titans as they controlled the majority of the game. Tate normally featured in the offense has been dealing with a nagging injury-causing him to rarely see the field. Tate has proven his incredible receiving skills but he needs to get healthy to ensure his position on the team. The Bengals winning has advanced them to the AFC Championship game against three Seminoles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

READ MORE: Florida State Adds Transfer Trey Benson

Nnadi, Johnson and, Kaindoh with the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious against Bobby Hart and the Buffalo Bills. In an incredible game, the Chiefs won in overtime sending them to the AFC Championship game against the Bengals. Nnadi has been a key playmaker off the bench these past few years but the other two are new to the team and are still working on their role. 

No image description

Akers and Ramsey played a major factor in the Los Angles Rams win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two former 'Noles have been the most successful on the field but the impact they made did not reflect their normal performances. Ramsey gave up a long touchdown to Tampa Bay's wide receiver Mike Evans and Akers had two costly fumbles during the game. Even though it was a rough performance from the two, they sure will be ready to bounce back and play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

WATCH: Mike Norvell and Florida State staff recruiting via helicopter

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_16788075
Pro Noles

Florida State pros one win away from the Super Bowl

2 minutes ago
8315E481-3D93-4E2B-9A90-7D72E5DDAA18
Recruiting

WATCH: Mike Norvell and Florida State staff recruiting via helicopter

2 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 OL Jordan Church enjoys Florida State's genuine approach

12 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State keeps it "straight up" with 2023 DL Ka'Shawn Thomas

13 hours ago
Capture
Recruiting

2023 DL Darron Reed details latest visit to Florida State

15 hours ago
USATSI_17224619
Pro Noles

Former Seminole making push for Rookie of the Year after career-night

Jan 24, 2022
USATSI_17525152
Football

Florida State Adds Transfer Trey Benson

Jan 24, 2022
Capture
Recruiting

Florida State in top-3 for 2023 DB Kenton Kirkland

Jan 24, 2022