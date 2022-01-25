Florida State pros one win away from the Super Bowl

As the NFL Playoffs move along a few former Seminoles are still in the hunt to win it all. Wide receiver Auden Tate hopes to make it with the Bengals, same as Cam Akers and Jalen Ramsey battling with the Rams. The Chiefs include former 'Noles Joshua Kaindoh, Derrick Nnadi, and Roderick Johnson. Six former Seminoles' hopes are still alive to reach the Super Bowl.

Tate and the Cincinnati Bengals played against Ryan Izzo and the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round. The Bengals led by quarterback Joe Burrow handed it to the Titans as they controlled the majority of the game. Tate normally featured in the offense has been dealing with a nagging injury-causing him to rarely see the field. Tate has proven his incredible receiving skills but he needs to get healthy to ensure his position on the team. The Bengals winning has advanced them to the AFC Championship game against three Seminoles with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nnadi, Johnson and, Kaindoh with the Kansas City Chiefs were victorious against Bobby Hart and the Buffalo Bills. In an incredible game, the Chiefs won in overtime sending them to the AFC Championship game against the Bengals. Nnadi has been a key playmaker off the bench these past few years but the other two are new to the team and are still working on their role.

Akers and Ramsey played a major factor in the Los Angles Rams win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two former 'Noles have been the most successful on the field but the impact they made did not reflect their normal performances. Ramsey gave up a long touchdown to Tampa Bay's wide receiver Mike Evans and Akers had two costly fumbles during the game. Even though it was a rough performance from the two, they sure will be ready to bounce back and play against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

