Wednesday Practice Observations: 'Noles bringing energy ahead of Clemson matchup

We compiled a few notes and observations from Wednesday's practice as FSU prepares for Clemson.

The Florida State Seminoles held practice on Wednesday morning as the team looks toward the Clemson Tigers. NoleGameday was on hand to observe the session and we compiled a few notes below.

- Good morning from the IPF. Practice starts with a drive down the field from Jordan Travis that results in a 40-yard field goal from Fitzgerald that is good.

-Tight end Jordan Wilson just made a phenomenal catch up the middle with the ball right over his shoulder. Had to use his length to reach for that one.

- Keir Thomas with a sack along with Cushnie.

- Jermaine Johnson just got in the backfield in less than a second for a sack.

- This is a really fiery practice today. Competitive like it was yesterday. Guys a little chippy.

- Song of choice for one on one drills: California Lovin

- CATCH OF THE WEEK: Keyshawn Helton just caught a contested ball right on the sideline and tapped a foot in just in time. Whole wide receiver group is fired up.

- Andrew Parchment just put Travis Jay on skates on a route.

- Jordan Young with a great snag also for a route up the middle that was really well covered by a DB.

- Malik McClain just hauled in a deep ball over Jarvis Brownlee but it was good coverage overall. McClain’s length is the difference-maker here.

- Akeem Dent just jumped a curl route for an interception. Reacted to the route very fast.

- The defense just clamped down on a play inside the 10. Farmer got pressure on the QB early and forced a bad pass that Jammie Robinson batted away.

- Jordan Travis does a good job finding Camren McDonald on a seam up the middle for a touchdown.

- Jordan Travis fakes a run, looks up, and finds Camren McDonald again open in the end zone.

- Akeem Dent with a solid PBU.

- Robert Scott wins the one on one rep on McLendon.

- Malcolm Ray keeps getting better and better. He’s just a menace coming through the middle.

- Akeem Dent with another good PBU in 1 on 1 coverage

- Jarvis Brownlee reads the QB very well and jumps a route underneath for an interception.

- Another interception for the defense. This time coming off a deflection that fell right into Jammie Robinson’s hands.

- Milton with a pretty ball just in time near the end zone for Poitier.

- Joshua Farmer has had a good day. Just got to the quarterback quickly again and Adam Fuller loves it.

- JT takes the second read and connects with Helton for 10.

- On the next play, Jordan Travis connects deep with Helton and hits him in stride for six. Dillingham jogs over to Key to show him some love on the route he ran.

- Caleb Blake just snagged an interception off a tipped ball.

- Jordan Travis once again has success outside of the pocket. Finds Cam McDonald open on the sideline for a big gain.