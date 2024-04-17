Former FSU Football Wide Receiver Back In NCAA Transfer Portal After Months At UCF
The NCAA Transfer Portal has only been open for a little over 24 hours but there are already hundreds of players testing the waters.
On Wednesday morning, former Florida State wide receiver Goldie Lawrence re-entered the NCAA Transfer Portal just months after arriving at UCF, according to 247Sport's Matt Zenitz. The Knights recently wrapped up spring practice last week. Lawrence originally hit the portal back in January after one season in Tallahassee where he redshirted after appearing in one game.
The Florida native was buried in a stacked wide receiver room that included Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman along with fellow #Tribe23 signees, Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs. A three-star prospect, Lawrence caught 92 passes for 1,495 yards with 21 touchdowns and added 139 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground during his prep career at Seminole High School. He will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
FSU added Alabama transfer Malik Benson and LSU transfer Jalen Brown at wide receiver in the winter. The Seminoles have 12 scholarship players on the roster at the position.
As of now, Florida State has had two players enter the portal this spring; wide receiver Joshua Burrell and cornerback Greedy Vance. The program still has to shed a fair amount of scholarship players to get down to the limit of 85 scholarships.
The Seminoles saw quarterback Tate Rodemaker (Southern Miss), quarterback AJ Duffy (San Diego State), running back Rodney Hill (?), running back CJ Campbell (FAU), wide receiver Goldie Lawrence (?), tight end Markeston Douglas (Arizona State), tight end Preston Daniel (Miami-Ohio), offensive lineman Thomas Shrader (Appalachian State), offensive lineman Bless Harris (TCU), offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson (FAU), offensive lineman Qae'shon Sapp (ECU), defensive end Gilber Edmond (South Carolina), defensive lineman Dennis Briggs (Illinois), defensive tackle Malcolm Ray (Rutgers), defensive tackle Ayobami Tifase (?), linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner (UTEP), and kicker Tyler Keltner (Oklahoma) enter the portal during the winter transfer portal window that closed on January 4.
