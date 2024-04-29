FSU Basketball Forward Cam'Ron Fletcher Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Florida State wing Cam'Ron Fletcher plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The senior has played in just 17 games the last two seasons after suffering back-to-back season-ending knee injuries. He'll need a waiver to play next season, but he should receive a medical redshirt without much hassle.
Fletcher averaged 7.7 PPG and 4.6 RPG in his three seasons in Tallahassee while shooting 34.2% from 3-point. The St. Louis native started his career at Kentucky, spending one season in Lexington with Coach Calipari before transferring to Florida State. It wouldn't surprise me at all to see him end up closer to home, whether that's at Saint Louis, who just hired a new coach and is one of the more well-regarded mid-majors, or at one of the Illinois schools.
Cam'Ron Fletcher was arguably Florida State's best player to start the 2022-23 season before going down at Virginia with his first knee injury. He had been playing at a high level and with a high motor, which allowed him to take advantage of some teams falling asleep. Fletcher rushed back to be ready for the 2023-24 season and was playing his way back into shape, but re-injured the same knee almost a year to the day of the Virginia game, this time playing at UNC. It was a heartbreaking moment for the team and its fans.
His one season at Kentucky was tumultuous, to say the least. Coach Calipari suspended Fletcher from the team and sent him home around the Christmas break saying "We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul-searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team... I talked to Cam and his mother and they know I care about him and I love him, but they also understand that there are changes that need to be made. It’s his job to decide whether he can perform within this culture both on and off the court."
Once Fletcher transferred to FSU, it took him a little while to get used to Coach Hamilton's system, often getting lost on weakside defense. The effort was always high and he usually made an impact when he was on the court.
Florida State is currently only set to retain Chandler Jackson and Taylor Bol Bowen from last year's team, though the transfer portal won't close until May 1st, so anything could happen these next couple of days. They've signed Daquan Davis, AJ Swinton, and Christian Nitu from the high school ranks, Malique Ewin from JUCO, and their lone transfer so far has been Hampton's Jerry Deng.
