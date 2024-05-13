Former FSU Football WR Transfers for Second Time, Joins Former Coach at Arizona State
Former Florida State and Penn State wide receiver Malik McClain has transferred to Arizona State. He will join former FSU teammate (and pass catcher), tight end Markeston Douglas. and former Florida State offensive coordinator turned ASU head coach, Kenny Dillingham. McClain played under Dillingham at FSU during the 2021 season.
As a part of the Seminoles’ 2021 high school recruiting class, McClain spent the first two years of his collegiate career in Tallahassee and played in 25 games.
In 2021 as a true freshman, McClain started in nine of 12 games, catching 16 passes for 190 yards with two touchdowns. In 2022, McClain put up better numbers in year two under head coach Mike Norvell but only managed to crack the starting lineup three times. He caught 17 passes for 206 yards with three touchdowns and appeared in all of FSU’s 13 games.
He then transferred to Penn State in January of 2023 but failed to match his production. During his time in University Park, McClain played in 13 games but only managed six receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown.
According to All Penn State, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin said this about McClain:
"[McClain is] one of the harder-working guys on the team," Franklin said, "always has a smile on his face. He's very impactful on special teams and on offense, in practice and in games, has shown some really good signs. But it's about consistency."- James Franklin, PSU head coach
The 6’4”, 206-pound Daphne, Alabama native was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
