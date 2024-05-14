Former FSU Basketball Star Mentioned As Initial Target for Lakers Head Coaching Job
Former Florida State basketball star Sam Cassell is one of the "initial leading head coach targets" for the Los Angeles Lakers, per Shams Charania of The Athletic. The Lakers dismissed their previous head coach, Darvin Ham, following a first-round loss in the playoffs to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. The other names mentioned with Cassell are ESPN's JJ Redick and former Charlotte Hornets coach James Borrego.
Cassell has spent the last 15 seasons as an NBA assistant coach following a decorated 15-year playing career in the NBA, where he won three NBA championships and made an All-Star game. He's currently an assistant for the Boston Celtics, who won a league-best 64 games this season, and has previously been an assistant for the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Clippers, and Washington Wizards.
While Cassell has no previous connections to Lakers star LeBron James besides playing against him at the tail end of his career, he has worked with other superstars like Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Jayson Tatum.
Here is what Shams Charania said of Cassell's candidacy: "Cassell, who joined the Celtics’ staff last offseason, has coached under Flip Saunders, Randy Wittman, Doc Rivers, and Joe Mazzulla. He’s been one of Rivers’ lead assistants in nine of his 15 coaching seasons. Cassell is well-respected by players and has a strong reputation with player development. He won three championships as a player (1994 and 1995 in Houston; 2008 in Boston)."
Cassell spent two seasons with the Seminoles from 1991-1993 and is one of the best players in program history, leading them to an Elite Eight in 1993 alongside Charlie Ward, Bob Sura, and Doug Edwards. He averaged 18.3 PPG in his two seasons and his number 10 now hands in the rafters of the Donald L Tucker Civic Center. He's been mentioned as a possible candidate for the FSU job whenever Leonard Hamilton steps down, but he's also been mentioned for his fair share of NBA head coaching jobs and has been coaching at the professional level since he retired.
