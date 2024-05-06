FSU Football Edge Rusher Listed As College Football 'Spring Game Standout'
The Florida State Seminoles absolutely crushed the transfer portal this offseason. This is nothing new for Mike Norvell, though. This is what helped him turn the program around in Tallahassee, building a consistent approach on and off the field.
Adding DJ Uiagalelei under center adds stability to an offense that also brought in Jalen Brown and Malik Benson to the wide receiver room. The offense will remain incredible, but an elite defense could be key to the Seminoles making the College Football Playoff as a 12-team format will be introduced this season.
While the Seminoles saw ten players hear their names called during the 2024 NFL Draft, they seemed to have bounced back and reloaded just fine. They were able to showcase that during the program's spring exhibition a few weeks ago.
A Georgia transfer and Florida State edge rusher was labeled a "spring game standout" after his performance and overall showcase this spring, too. Marvin Jones Jr., a legacy Seminole, was named a standout by 247Sports' Cody Nagel.
"Marvin Jones Jr. looks primed for a breakout season at Florida State where transfers seem to flourish under head coach Mike Norvell. The former Georgia edge rusher made his presence known during the Seminoles spring game — even though sacks on the quarterback were not allowed," Nagel wrote.
Having spent two seasons at Georgia, Jones Jr. struggled to find consistent snaps. It's no shock for the former four-star recruit, though. The Bulldogs were loaded with talent and depth at every position as they consistently have some of the best recruiting classes. Rather than continuing to fight for snaps and battling out other players at the position, Jones Jr. will be able to put on garnet and gold and shine right away.
"Jones forced a pressure in the pocket and almost snagged an interception off quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Jones spent the past two seasons in a limited role at Georgia, but could be part of a strong 1-2 punch for Florida State in 2024. He is the son of former Seminoles legend and 10-year NFL veteran Marvin Jones," Nagel continued.
Having strong, talented edge rushers has been a constant for Florida State under the Norvell era, and it'll be nothing new next season when Jones Jr. shows every bit of his talent. He showed a glimpse of it during the spring game, but he will be unleashed with consistent snaps come this fall, as he's likely to break out as a star in Tallahassee.
