FSU AD Michael Alford Possibly Hints At Big 10 Move During Chicago Boosters Event
Florida State Athletic Director Michael Alford recently spoke at an FSU Boosters event in Chicago. According to Todd Helmick of NationalChamps.net, Alford told supporters that he “expects to be in the Windy City much more starting this summer.”
The Big 10 headquarters are located in Rosemont, Illinois, about half an hour by car from Chicago.
Fire up the eyeball emojis.
It appears everyone is aware of Florida State University’s ongoing legal battle with the Atlantic Coast Conference. After both parties sued each other, it took months for any hearings to begin. And once the hearings began, they dragged on for hours. With both cases seemingly moving at different paces based on the laws and judges presiding in their respective states (North Carolina and Florida), the public has seen a lot of accusations thrown and (some) revelatory information has emerged.
All in all, with the speed at which these cases have moved (not that lawsuits ever necessarily move quickly) with no clear winner in sight, the idea that AD Alford could be hinting at a Florida State journey to the Big 10 might perk some ears due to the nature in which the legal system has played out.
At the same time, this could be Alford playfully teasing the fanbase. It is possible that he is simply excited about Chicago’s FSU Boosters and wants to continue appearing there.
However, the addition of a time frame from Alford suggests that something is brewing beneath the surface.
Whether that is a settlement between the two parties or some sort of an agreement allowing Florida State to advance to the Big 10, it could be coming sooner than people think.
