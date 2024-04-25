FSU Football NFL Draft Preview: DB Akeem Dent
We are hours away from the 2024 NFL Draft and as many as 13 former 'Noles have a chance to hear their name called throughout the weekend. What these articles will attempt to accomplish is catch you up on where each prospect is projected to go, which teams they've met with, measurables, and what scouts and executives have said about these players (if it's been made available).
Akeem Dent started his career as a cornerback as a highly-touted recruit, but durability concerns and a lack of a high ceiling at safety gave him a position change and it was for the best. While he still dealt with minor injuries throughout his Florida State career, Dent was as solid as it gets on the back end of the defense. He leaves Tallahassee with 12 career pass breakups, 1 interception, 2 sacks, and allowing a completion percentage of 54.8%.
Measurements
Dent was snubbed from the NFL Combine, so all of these measurements are from Florida State's Pro Day.
He measured in at 5116 (5 feet, 11 and 6/8ths inches) and 203 pounds, with an arm length of 31 inches. He ran really well with a 4.45 40-yard dash, 4.41 shuttle (below average for the position), and a strong 6.78 3-cone drill. He also had 16 reps on the bench press, a 33.5-inch vertical, and a 10'4" broad jump for a strong relative athletic score of 8.67.
Visits and Meetings
He started to generate some buzz after his Pro Day since he wasn't invited to the Combine, getting invited to the Local Pro Days of the Jaguars and Dolphins, and a top-30 visit with the Green Bay Packers.
What the Scouts are Saying
Dane Brugler of The Athletic (paywall): "Dent must improve his eye discipline, but he plays with speed, versatility, and physicality — which is a good mix for a potential special teamer."
NFLDraftDiamonds.com: "FS with solid frame and good athletic tools and is a decent pass defender and a strong, willing run defender. Can be a decent safety at the next level and a strong special teams contributor. Needs to show more consistent effort from the back side and be placed in a scheme that allows him to play reasonably closer to LOS."
Projected Draft Range
Dent is likely to be an undrafted free agent because of age, injury concerns, and still adapting to the role of safety, but could sneak his way into the 7th round for teams that need one because of his pedigree and flashes down the stretch.
The teams that have been mentioned with him and their 7th-round selections: Packers (245 and 255), Jaguars (236), and Dolphins (241).
Teams are always looking for late-round special teams help that could develop into consistent rotation depth. Because of Dent's pedigree as a borderline 5-star coming out of high school and his productivity at safety as he got settled into the position, it wouldn't shock me at all to see him get taken in the 7th round.
Prediction
I think Akeem Dent going undrafted is the likeliest option, but he's talented enough to stick with a squad as a UDFA. The Packers signed Xavier McKinney to a big money deal, but they still need some depth at the position and him landing there would make sense given his skill set.
