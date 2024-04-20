LOOK: FSU Football Releases 2023 ACC Championship Rings With A Couple Of Interesting Touches
Florida State ended a nine-year drought by winning the ACC Championship in 2023. The accomplishment was overshadowed by the conclusion of the season but it's still a noteworthy achievement for Mike Norvell and hopefully a sign of a bright future in Tallahassee.
The Seminoles went 8-0 in conference play, including a 31-24 overtime victory to take down Clemson in Death Valley. Florida State started its third-string quarterback - true freshman Brock Glenn - in the ACC Championship game against Louisville with Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker dealing with injuries. The defense stepped up in the eventual 16-6 victory, holding the Cardinals to season-lows in points, total yards, and yards per play.
On Friday, FSU unveiled personalized rings to celebrate the championship. The top of the ring displays the program's iconic logo and the words '2023 ACC Champions' along with 16 garnet stones to signify all 16 of the Seminoles' conference titles.
One side of the jewel commemorates Florida State's 'Unconquered' motto and a reminder of the 13-0 record that the program achieved. The other side is personalized for each player, coach, or staff member who was on the team last season. The rings list their name and position alongside a gold Seminole helmet.
The bottom of the ring is adorned with the words 'Nole Family.' Check out a full look below.
The Seminoles are primed to make another run at the conference championship in 2024. The program will be replacing multiple starters but are also welcoming new faces such as quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, wide receiver Malik Benson, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., and cornerback Earl Little Jr.
Florida State will kick off its 2024 campaign against Georgia Tech in Ireland on Saturday, August 24.
