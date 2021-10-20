    • October 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    Chicago Bears sign former Florida State star

    The veteran has an opportunity to make an impact for the Bears.
    Author:

    The midway point of the NFL is season is just a few weeks away and that means injuries are starting to pile up across the league. The Chicago Bears are one of many teams that have been hit hard with injuries. They've lost their top two running backs as David Montgomery is on injured reserve with a knee ailment and Damien Williams is in COVID-19 protocol.

    On Tuesday, the Bears made a move to add depth to their backfield by signing former Florida State star and proven veteran, Chris Thompson, to the practice squad. He was among four running backs to try out for the team on Monday. 

    Chicago currently only has two healthy backs on its active roster in rookie Khalil Herbert and Ryan Nall. If Williams is unable to return this week, there's a good chance Thompson will be promoted to the 53-man roster.

    The Florida native entered the 2021 season without a deal before spending a short stint on the San Francisco 49ers alongside fellow former Seminole Jacques Patrick. Thompson did not see game action during his time on the west coast. 

    No image description

    Regardless, he has established himself as a reliable gadget option during his eight years in the league. Thompson has recorded 257 rushes for 1214 rushing yards (4.7 YPC) and five touchdowns in his career. He's also caught 232 passes for 1918 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air. 

    The 5-foot-8 running back spent the first seven years of his career with Washington after being drafted there in 2013. Thompson elected to move closer to home in 2020 as he suited up with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite contemplating retirement during the offseason, he still has some gas in the tank.

