Dalvin Cook gives a bold statement regarding Minnesota Vikings and Super Bowl

The former Seminole believes he can bring a championship to Minnesota.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Dalvin Cook has been one of the league’s top playmakers and best running backs. Over the past two seasons, Cook has finished among the top five of the league’s top rushers, and he is one of the key components in a Minnesota Vikings offense that can put up points.

This past week, Dalvin made headlines as he was asked if he and one of the NFL's best young receivers, Justin Jefferson, could bring a Lombardi trophy to Minnesota.

"We gon' win us one," Cook said to TMZ. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

It’s been 61 years since Minnesota has won an NFL championship, and they are +4000 in early Vegas odds to win it all in 2022.

With a new head coach, there are pieces for the Vikings to make a move in a conference that may look completely different with the retirement of Tom Brady and the question marks surrounding division rival Green Bay.

Cook, one of the most confident players in the game, thinks he can get it done. Watching him at FSU, and in his five years in the pros, it’s hard to bet against a motivated Dalvin.

While Dalvin didn’t approach the bravado of Joe Namath and his legendary guarantee, Cook did say that he and Jefferson get it done in Minnesota.

