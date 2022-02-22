Skip to main content

Dalvin Cook gives a bold statement regarding Minnesota Vikings and Super Bowl

The former Seminole believes he can bring a championship to Minnesota.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Dalvin Cook has been one of the league’s top playmakers and best running backs. Over the past two seasons, Cook has finished among the top five of the league’s top rushers, and he is one of the key components in a Minnesota Vikings offense that can put up points.

READ MORE: Latest odds in favor of Jameis Winston returning to NFC team

This past week, Dalvin made headlines as he was asked if he and one of the NFL's best young receivers, Justin Jefferson, could bring a Lombardi trophy to Minnesota.

"We gon' win us one," Cook said to TMZ. "We gon' win us one. Yeah."

It’s been 61 years since Minnesota has won an NFL championship, and they are +4000 in early Vegas odds to win it all in 2022.

No image description

With a new head coach, there are pieces for the Vikings to make a move in a conference that may look completely different with the retirement of Tom Brady and the question marks surrounding division rival Green Bay.

READ MORE: Joe Burrow comments on Jalen Ramsey after Super Bowl matchup

Cook, one of the most confident players in the game, thinks he can get it done. Watching him at FSU, and in his five years in the pros, it’s hard to bet against a motivated Dalvin.

While Dalvin didn’t approach the bravado of Joe Namath and his legendary guarantee, Cook did say that he and Jefferson get it done in Minnesota.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

USATSI_17613478
Pro Noles

Dalvin Cook gives a bold statement regarding Minnesota Vikings and Super Bowl

By Nate Greer
17 minutes ago
USATSI_16829947
Recruiting

West Virginia defensive back transfer lists Florida State in top-four

By Dustin Lewis
16 hours ago
USATSI_16833524
Pro Noles

Jameis Winston rising in betting odds to take over as AFC starter in 2022

By Dustin Lewis
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17072603
Pro Noles

WATCH: Jameis Winston making strides in recovery ahead of free agency

By Dustin Lewis
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_16923853 (2)
Football

2022 Spring Position Preview: Quarterback

By John Jenkins
Feb 21, 2022
USATSI_17724622
Basketball

Game Preview: FSU at Boston College

By Austin Veazey
Feb 21, 2022
Capture
Football

WATCH: An inside look at Florida State's Tour of Duty

By Dustin Lewis
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_16437779
Football

Former Florida State staffer hired to on-field position

By Dustin Lewis
Feb 20, 2022