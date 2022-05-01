Florida State wide receiver signs undrafted free-agent deal with Panthers

Florida State transfer wide receiver Andrew Parchment wasn’t drafted this weekend during the 2022 NFL draft, but he didn’t have to wait long to find his new home as he has signed with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.

Parchment came over to FSU this past summer after spending the past two years of his collegiate career at Kansas. There was excitement when Mike Norvell and his staff landed Andrew, but he didn’t have the season many hoped in 2021.

Andrew appeared in 10 games for FSU last season, pulling in 24 catches for 363 yards and 2 touchdowns. No matter how the season went overall for him, Parchment locked himself into FSU lore with his 4th and 14 catch against Miami to help them pull out the rivalry win.

The 6’2”, 190-pound receiver joins a Carolina receiver corps that has Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall, and DJ Moore. He’ll have to improve his consistency as a pass catcher and continue to be sharp in his routes if he wants to make the roster this fall.

