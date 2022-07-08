Former Seminole signs deal with Atlanta Falcons

With training camp around the corner, organizations are still finding ways to bring in talent ahead of the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line depth by signing former Florida State defensive tackle Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal. This comes as no surprise with former Bears general manager Ryan Pace joining the Falcons franchise as a senior personnel director.

Report: Jimbo Fisher's son returns to Tallahassee to play college football

Goldman was drafted by the Bears in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft and played six seasons in the windy city.

The former FSU national champion will have a chance to compete for a starting spot alongside all-pro Grady Jarrett on the defensive line. Although last season was one to forget for Goldman, many believe it was his worst since joining the NFL, there still is a consensus that he has plenty left in the tank and can still contribute.

The Washington D.C. native is known as a good run-stopping interior lineman who can occasionally get to the quarterback. He was part of a solid Bears defense that ranked third in total yards given up per game in 2018. Goldman has appeared in 81 games, starting 73 of those, and totaled 13 sacks and 18 tackles for loss so far in his career. While Goldman’s impact doesn’t always show up on the stat sheet, he has been a solid player in the NFL for six years and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him regain his form this season.

Report: Florida State among multiple teams expected to join SEC

Even if Goldman does not earn a starting role, there will be opportunities for him to be one of the top reserves on a young but talented Falcons defensive front.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook