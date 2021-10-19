'Noles in the Pros: Week 6

Dalvin Cook, Derwin James, and Jalen Ramsey were all over the field in week 6.

Crazy to think that we’re now over a third of the way through the NFL regular season. With well over 30 former Seminoles in the league, FSU’s presence was felt this weekend during Week 6 action.

While players like New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and cornerback P.J. Williams, as well as Jet defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen, were on a bye, there were several standout performances this weekend in the NFL.

Dalvin Cook, Running Back, Minnesota Vikings

Dalvin returned for Minnesota with a stellar game, rushing 29 times for 140 yards and a touchdown in Minnesota’s 34-28 win. The Vikings are just a different team with Cook in the line-up.

Derwin James, All World Defender, LA Chargers

The do-everything star of the Chargers had a team-leading 8 tackles in a shocking 34-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. James continues to prove that he is one of the elite players in the league and is an early-season contender for Defensive Player of the Year.

Asante Samuel Jr, Cornerback, LA Chargers

Samuel had a quiet game in the 34-6 loss to Baltimore, tallying 4 tackles.

Gabe Nabers, H-Back, LA Chargers

This wasn’t a great game for the Chargers' offense and Gabe didn’t do much other than pulling in one catch for 6 yards.

Jalen Ramsey, All World Defender, LA Rams

The Rams continue to be one of the league’s best teams at 5-1. Ramsey, who was second on the team with 6 tackles, continues to shine everywhere for the Rams defense.

Brian Burns, Defensive End, Carolina Panthers

Burns wasn’t able to register a sack Sunday vs Kirk Cousins and Minnesota, but he did get 6 tackles in the game. Another steady performance for one of the league’s top young pass rushers.

Devonta Freeman, Running Back, Baltimore Ravens

Freeman had his best game of the season leading the Ravens rushing attack. Freeman had 9 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown in the 34-6 trouncing of the Chargers.

Josh Sweat, Defensive End, Philadelphia Eagles

Sweat’s solid season continues for Philly as he had 6 tackles in the Thursday night loss to the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dustin Hopkins, Kicker, Washington Football Team

Hopkins was 2 of 3 in field goals with a long of 50 yards, and he was 1/1 in extra points in the loss to Kansas City.

Ronald Darby, Cornerback, Denver Broncos

Darby was very aggressive in Denver’s 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. He was second on the team with 5 tackles on the day.

Eddie Goldman, Defensive Tackle, Chicago Bears

Goldman was back in action in the Bears’ loss to Green Bay. He had 3 tackles on the day.

