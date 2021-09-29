Seattle Seahawks sign former FSU tight end

The former Seminole has an opportunity to make an impact in a thin tight end room.

Week four of the NFL is already upon and there have been some great games early in the 2021 season. Unfortunately, that means the injuries are already starting to ramp up across the league.

The Seattle Seahawks are one team that has been hit hard, particularly in the tight end room. They are missing multiple rotation players, including starter Gerald Everett. To offset the losses, the Seahawks made some additions to their practice squad on Wednesday.

According to a release from the team, former Florida State tight end Ryan Izzo has been signed by Seattle.

Izzo was previously a free agent after being released by the New York Giants earlier this week. He worked out for the Seahawks yesterday and it looks like he did enough to warrant a look.

The Pennsylvania native was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in 2018. He became the 73rd different player to catch a touchdown pass from Tom Brady in 2019 before being traded over the offseason. Izzo was waived by the Houston Texans at the end of training camp prior to his brief stint with the Giants.

The Seattle Seahawks have been without backup tight end Colby Parkinson since he re-injured his foot early in training camp. Parkinson had surgery to repair a broken fifth metatarsal in 2020 and still has a screw in the foot. He's yet to return to game action to this point as the Seahawks remain cautious while ramping up his workload.

They got bad news earlier today when it was announced that starter Gerald Everette would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That leaves Will Dissly and Tyler Mabry as the lone tight ends in the two-deep.

There is definitely an ample opportunity for Izzo to come in and earn a spot. The former Seminole has recorded 19 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown during his four-year career.

