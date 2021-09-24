September 24, 2021
Two former FSU offensive linemen find new landing spots

A total of four former Seminoles have been on the move this week.
The 2021 NFL regular season isn't even a full three weeks old and injuries are already starting to run rampant throughout the league. Coincidentally, we're seeing a lot of movement as teams look to shore up their 53-man and practice-squad rosters.

Two former Florida State running backs in Jacques Patrick and Chris Thompson were both inked by the San Francisco 49ers this week. Now, two former 'Nole offensive linemen have also found new homes. 

Veteran offensive tackle Bobby Hart was cut by the Buffalo Bills at the end of training camp and landed on the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He was released earlier this week after not being promoted to the active roster as the Dolphins elected to bring in another offensive tackle, Roderick Johnson. The Bills promptly added Hart to their practice squad.

The Florida native has had an up and down career over his seven years in the NFL. That said, Hart has a ton of experience, as he's started in 66 of his 79 total appearances. He's also played for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals.

No image description

Moving over to Johnson. Was the 'Nole for 'Nole swap necessary, Miami? Johnson joins the Dolphins after spending the last three years with the Houston Texans. He was a consistent member of the rotation, starting three games in 2019, but was released by the team in August.

The St. Louis native began his career in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick but was waived before appearing in a game with the Browns. Johnson will look to stabilize his career in south Florida.

