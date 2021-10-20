    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballPro NolesSI TIX
    Search
    Publish date:

    Washington Football Team releases former Seminole

    This one is kind of a surprise...
    Author:

    There was some surprising news out of the NFL on Wednesday morning as the Washington Football Team elected to release longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins. 

    READ MORE: Florida State Seminoles release depth chart for Massachusetts Minutemen

    The former Florida State fan favorite had been with Washington since 2015. He's the third-leading scorer in franchise history but Hopkins has come under fire recently after missing two extra points in a win over Atlanta two weeks ago and a field goal in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

    Despite the misses, Hopkins is still 12/14 on field goals and 10/12 on extra-point attempts in 2021. This is puzzling because the kicker that Washington promoted to the active roster has never attempted a field goal in an NFL game and it's not like he's a rookie. Chris Blewitt has been out of college since 2016, one year shorter than Hopkins' tenure with the Football Team. 

    No image description

    It's hard to imagine that the Texas native won't find another landing spot in the near future. During his seven years in the league, he has made 163 of 194 field-goal attempts (84%) and 179 of 190 extra points (94.2%). Dating back to his college career, Hopkins is a proven leg. He still holds the ACC career records for field goals made.

    READ MORE: Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

    Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

    USATSI_16765931
    Pro Noles

    Washington Football Team releases former Seminole

    15 seconds ago
    USATSI_16741614
    Pro Noles

    Dalvin Cook plans to change jersey number in 2022

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16925272
    Football

    How to Watch and Listen: Florida State vs. Massachusetts

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_14977671
    Pro Noles

    Chicago Bears sign former Florida State star

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_16530368
    Football

    Tuesday Practice Observations: Early preparations for UMass

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_13484840
    Basketball

    Breaking down my ballot for the ACC preseason awards

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_15625556
    Basketball

    Strengths and Weaknesses heading into the 2021-22 Season

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_16967021
    Football

    Around the ACC: Week 8

    22 hours ago