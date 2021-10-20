Washington Football Team releases former Seminole

There was some surprising news out of the NFL on Wednesday morning as the Washington Football Team elected to release longtime kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The former Florida State fan favorite had been with Washington since 2015. He's the third-leading scorer in franchise history but Hopkins has come under fire recently after missing two extra points in a win over Atlanta two weeks ago and a field goal in the loss to Kansas City on Sunday.

Despite the misses, Hopkins is still 12/14 on field goals and 10/12 on extra-point attempts in 2021. This is puzzling because the kicker that Washington promoted to the active roster has never attempted a field goal in an NFL game and it's not like he's a rookie. Chris Blewitt has been out of college since 2016, one year shorter than Hopkins' tenure with the Football Team.

It's hard to imagine that the Texas native won't find another landing spot in the near future. During his seven years in the league, he has made 163 of 194 field-goal attempts (84%) and 179 of 190 extra points (94.2%). Dating back to his college career, Hopkins is a proven leg. He still holds the ACC career records for field goals made.

