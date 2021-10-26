WATCH: Scottie Barnes commits 'Nole on 'Nole crime

The No. 4 overall pick is taking no prisoners early in his rookie season.

On draft night, fans around the league were puzzled when the Toronto Raptors selected Scottie Barnes with the No. 4 overall pick over Jalen Suggs. Since then, the former Florida State star has done nothing but prove the doubters wrong. He lit up the summer league in Las Vegas and has gotten off to a terrific start to his rookie season.

Through his first four regular-season games, Barnes has averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 52.4% from the field. He showed off a silky smooth mid-range jumper and the same hops that we saw in Tallahassee. The Florida native had a career-best 25 points and 13 rebounds during a dominant win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Barnes carried that momentum into the new week as the Toronto Raptors matched up with the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Though they weren't able to hand the Bulls their first loss of the season, Barnes chipped in 13 points and a nasty dunk.

During the second half, Barnes faced up former Seminole Patrick Williams at the elbow before taking a dribble to his right and spinning back left for a powerful throw down. Check it out below.

Though they donned the garnet and gold one year apart from each other, that was still some serious 'Nole on 'Nole crime.

