Reactions Pour in as Jordan Travis is Selected by New York Jets in 2024 NFL Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft saw many great Seminoles find their future homes at the professional level with the likes of Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Trey Benson, Jarrian Jones, Renardo Green, and Keon Coleman having already been selected, thus far. While a good handful of ‘Noles still wait to hear their name called, storied Seminole quarterback Jordan Travis’ wait is finally over. The New York Jets selected Travis in the fifth round with the No. 171 overall pick, making him the first Florida State quarterback to be drafted since Jameis Winston in 2015.
Jordan Travis’ journey through the Florida State football program was full of twists and turns, but that all came to a head in 2023 when Travis commanded a record-breaking offense for the ‘Noles. The veteran quarterback threw for 8,644 yards and 65 touchdowns and ran for 1,910 yards and 31 touchdowns on 409 carries en route to an undefeated regular season, an ACC Championship, ACC Player of the Year honors, and a fifth-place finish in the Heisman race. Unfortunately, Travis’ promising season was cut short by a leg injury suffered against North Alabama in late November.
Despite the ups and downs during his time in Tallahassee, Travis was a prime example of Mike Norvell’s culture and a leader both on the field and in the locker room, which was evidenced by the immense support that rallied around him following the devastating foot injury that cut his season short. Mere months later, that same level of support is showing up once again.
Fans, former teammates, FSU staff members and NFL veterans are all celebrating the quarterback’s selection by the New York Jets in the 2024 NFL Draft.
