FSU Football Adds Five Picks On Second Day Of NFL Draft, Reaches 300 All-Time

Five Florida State players heard their names called during the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft held Friday evening, pushing FSU's all-time total to 300 NFL Draft picks.
After defensive end Jared Verse was picked by the Los Angeles Rams at No. 19 overall in Thursday's first round, wide receiver Keon Coleman was the first selection of the second round when the Buffalo Bills picked him 33rd overall. Defensive tackle Braden Fiske was picked by the Rams at No. 39 overall before defensive back Renardo Green went to the San Francisco 49ers at 64th overall, running back Trey Benson was selected 66th overall by the Arizona Cardinals and defensive back Jarrian Jones was picked 96th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Florida State's 300 NFL Draft picks includes 210 during its current streak of 41 straight drafts with at least one selection.
Florida State is one of five schools with at least six picks through the first three rounds this year and trails only national championship game participants Michigan and Washington, both with seven, for the national lead. No other ACC school has more than two picks through the first three rounds.
With the selections of Verse and Fiske, FSU has multiple defensive linemen selected in the same Draft for the 14th time in program history. Jones and Green give the Seminoles their 14th year with multiple defensive backs selected. Florida State has produced six picks in the first 100 selections of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2015, when FSU tied its ACC record with 11 picks.
Coleman is the highest-drafted FSU wide receiver since Kelvin Benjamin was selected 28th overall in 2014. Coleman was a first-team All-American all-purpose player and the first-team All-ACC wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist in 2023. He is the only FSU player to earn three first-team all-conference awards in one season and was also named to the All-ACC Academic Team. Coleman started all 12 games he played and caught 50 passes for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 300 yards on 25 punt returns. His receiving touchdowns total was the highest in the ACC, tied for 11th nationally and ranked eighth on FSU's single-season list. His punt return yards total also led the ACC and ranked third in the country, while his average of 12.0 yards per punt return ranked second in the conference and ninth nationally.
The Opelousas, Louisiana, native grabbed a career-high-tying nine receptions for a career-best three touchdowns in the season-opening 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. He became the first player to make three receiving touchdowns in their FSU debut, and that total tied for the highest single-game output in the ACC and for third in the country in 2023. In the 41-3 win over Syracuse, he joined FSU legend Peter Warrick as the only players in Florida State history with at least 100 receiving yards and 100 punt return yards in the same game as Coleman tied his career-high with nine receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown while adding 107 yards on six punt returns. His 247 all-purpose yards ranked 14th on FSU's single-game list and the second-highest single-game output in the ACC in 2023. Coleman also caught two touchdowns, including the game-winning score in overtime, in the 31-24 win at Clemson that snapped the Tigers' 25-game ACC home winning streak.
Fiske earned third-team All-America honors from the Associated Press and Phil Steele and was a second-team All-ACC selection in 2023. He started all 13 games he played and recorded 43 tackles, including 9.0 for loss with 6.0 sacks, and five quarterback hurries. Over the final five games played, he collected 8.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks, including a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss and career-best 3.0 sacks in the ACC Championship Game victory over No. 14 Louisville. He began the game with tackles on the first three snaps of the game and ended it with a 13-yard sack to finish the Cardinals' final offensive drive in the 16-6 win.
Over his career, which includes time at Western Michigan before transferring to Florida State, Fiske appeared in 46 games with 32 starts and recorded 191 tackles, 36.5 for loss with 19.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. The Michigan City, Indiana, native also earned all-conference honors in 2022 for the Broncos.
Green appeared in 53 games with 32 starts and twice earned All-ACC accolades during his five years at Florida State. He recorded 143 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 0.5 sack, 22 pass breakups, one interception and one forced fumble.
The Orlando native was an honorable mention All-American, second-team All-ACC selection and Thorpe Award semifinalist in 2023 after he started the season's first 13 games and made 43 tackles, 2.5 for loss with 0.5 sack, 13 pass breakups, one interception and one quarterback hurry. His pass breakups total led the ACC and ranked 10th nationally, and his 14 total pass breakups ranked second in the conference and 18th in the country. He made a season-high seven tackles in Florida State's 31-24 victory at Clemson, including a stop for no gain on 3rd-and-1 in overtime the play before FSU earned a game-ending stop on 4th down. He recorded a career-high three pass breakups in the ACC Championship Game victory over Louisville and began the season with four solo tackles, one interception and one pass breakup against eventual Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Jayden Daniels during FSU's 45-24 win over LSU.
In 2022, Green appeared in all 13 games and made 12 starts, recording 58 tackles, 3.0 for loss, and five pass breakups. His tackles total ranked fourth on the team and included two games with a career-high nine tackles. He first made nine stops in the 35-31 win at Louisville and then matched that total against No. 22 Wake Forest. Green made a career-best eight solo tackles in the 24-23 win against LSU in New Orleans and ended the season with six tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one pass breakup in the 35-32 Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma in Orlando.
Benson was a second-team All-ACC selection in both of his seasons at Florida State and totaled 2,459 all-purpose yards while showcasing his versatility rushing, receiving and returning kickoffs. He is the only Florida State player to rush for three touchdowns in a game against Florida, a mark he hit in both games played against the Gators, and the only player in FSU history with an 80-yard touchdown rush and 80-yard touchdown catch. He also tied a program record with three 80-yard touchdowns. He recorded three games with at least three rushing touchdowns, which ranks as the third-highest total in program history, and Benson is the sixth FSU player to score at least nine rushing touchdowns in multiple seasons. His 23 career rushing touchdowns are 11th on Florida State's all-time list, while his 1,895 rushing yards rank 18th in program history.
Last season, Benson rushed for 906 yards and 14 touchdowns and added 20 receptions for 227 yards and one touchdown. He was the only player in the country with an 80-yard rushing touchdown and an 80-yard receiving touchdown in 2023, and he was the only ACC rusher with multiple three-touchdown games. His rushing touchdowns total tied for seventh on FSU's single-season list, was second in the ACC and 15th nationally in 2023. His 15 total touchdowns also ranked second in the conference, and his average of 5.81 yards per carry was fourth in the ACC. Benson rushed for a career-high 200 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries in FSU's 39-17 win over Virginia Tech. His average of 18.2 yards per carry against the Hokies broke Florida State's single-game record that had been held by Warrick Dunn since 1995. Benson produced the fifth-best single-game rushing performance in Doak Campbell Stadium history and joined Dalvin Cook as the only FSU rushers with a 200-yard game since 1988. In addition to his three-touchdown game in FSU's 24-15 win at Florida, Benson also scored three rushing touchdowns in the 66-13 win over Southern Miss. He had a rushing touchdown and receiving score in the 41-16 win at Wake Forest, and his 80-yard touchdown catch helped propel his first collegiate 100-yard receiving game.
The Greenville, Mississippi, native was an immediate impact player in 2022 after joining the program in January of that year. He rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns and returned five kickoffs for 192 yards and one touchdown. He was the first player to earn outright ACC Running Back of the Week in three straight weeks, which he accomplished by rushing for more than 100 yards in each of the final three games of the regular season. Benson culminated his streak by rushing for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-38 victory over Florida, becoming the first UF opponent to rush for three touchdowns in one game since 1997. He started the streak with a then-career-best 128 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 45-3 win at Miami and then bettered that mark the next week with 163 yards in a 38-3 win at Syracuse, a total that was the highest by any ACC player on the road in 2022. He registered his first three-touchdown game in a 44-14 win over Boston College with a 93-yard kickoff return touchdown and two rushing scores. He began the game by taking the opening kickoff to the end zone, authoring the first opening kickoff return touchdown in Doak Campbell Stadium's 73-year history and becoming the first FSU player to score a kickoff return touchdown and two offensive touchdowns in the same game.
Jones played in 44 games and made 28 starts in his four years at Florida State. Including his true freshman season at Mississippi State, Jones recorded 96 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, 12 pass breakups, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble in his collegiate career.
In 2023, he earned honorable mention All-ACC recognition after registering 25 tackles, 5.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, three interceptions, three pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He was the first player in FSU history and the only player nationally in 2023 to record a sack, tackle for loss, forced fumble, fumble recovery and interception in the same game, marks he hit in FSU's 58-13 win over North Alabama. The Magee, Mississippi, native returned his first interception of the season 30 yards for a touchdown in the 66-13 win over Southern Miss, and also grabbed an interception that ended Miami's final offensive drive in Florida State's 27-20 win.
Jones played in 12 games in both 2021 and 2022, combining for 41 tackles, 0.5 for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups over those 24 games. His interception in the 2021 win at North Carolina came in the end zone and led to an FSU touchdown right before halftime that gave FSU an 11-point lead in an eventual 35-25 win. Jones also grabbed an interception in Florida State's 45-38 win over Florida in 2022.
