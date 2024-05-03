New York Jets Release Jersey Number For Former FSU Football Star Jordan Travis
Jordan Travis had a record-setting career at Florida State. As he makes the transition to the next level, Travis leaves Tallahassee as the program's all-time leader in total yards of offense, total touchdowns, rushing yards by a QB, and rushing touchdowns by a QB. It's evident that the fanbase and his teammates will remember his impact on the Seminoles in the years to come.
There were questions mark surrounding his status as a draft prospect last weekend after Travis suffered a season-ending leg injury in November. The New York Jets put those concerns to rest by trading up to select the dynamic quarterback in the fifth round with the No. 171 overall pick. He's got a chance to be the signal-caller of the future for the franchise while learning behind future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers and longtime veteran Tyrod Taylor.
On Friday morning, the Jets released the jersey numbers for their incoming draft selections. According to the team, Travis will wear No. 3 as he begins his time in green and white. This is a new number for Travis as he donned No. 6 in high school and at Louisville before switching to No. 13 at Florida State. No. 3 opened up in New York earlier this offseason after safety Jordan Whitehead departed to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Travis joins a pair of former Seminoles in defensive end Jermaine Johnson II and running back Jacques Patrick with the Jets. He was previously teammates for Johnson for one season at Florida State in 2021.
During his college career, Travis appeared in 49 games, with 38 starts, and completed 637/1,027 passes for 8,715 yards with 66 touchdowns to 20 interceptions. He also rushed 417 times for 1,950 yards with 31 more scores while adding three catches for 11 yards and a touchdown.
